Poplar fire: Blaze breaks out at 19-storey tower block ‘covered in Grenfell-type cladding’
Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in east London.
Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight at New Providence Wharf on Fairmount Avenue in Poplar, the London Fire Brigade said.
The London Ambulance Service said it had treated a number of people at the scene.
The residential block is thought to be covered with the same type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower.
Footage and pictures on social media showed firefighters battling to get the fire under control.
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a 19-storey block of flats in #Poplar Parts of the 8th, 9th and 10th floors are alight. There are now 20 fire engines at the scene © @ATLondon2 https://t.co/XsbfJEXQqm pic.twitter.com/228AyjNzxf
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 7, 2021
Fire in New Providence Wharf just now pic.twitter.com/sMXN45ZNKK
— Sofia Taveira De Sousa (@SofiaTSousa) May 7, 2021
“People were stuck on balconies shouting for help,” one resident told MyLondon.
"People were stuck on their balconies and shouting for help. Horrible.
"The fire is out so we have come back in now. I'm just hoping there are no casualties."
A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: “Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Fairmont Avenue in Poplar.
“Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block. Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight.
"The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the fire.
“The Brigade was called at 0855. Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”
The London Ambulance service also rushed to the scene.
"We have responded alongside the London Fire Brigade to a fire in a residential building in Poplar,” a spokesperson said.
“We dispatched ambulance crews, clinical team managers, incident response officers, a command support vehicle, Emergency Planning and Resilience officers and Hazardous Area Response Teams to the scene.
“They've treated a number of people, and remain at the scene, working with other emergency services.”
