Popeyes throws shade at competitors with 'DISScount' deal for free wings: What to know

Did you say discounted hot wings?

Popeyes is offering limited-time deals on its newly permanent menu item, and taking jabs at competitors in the process.

The fried chicken chain announced a handful of "DISScounts" aimed at ribbing other restaurants, with promo codes like "OPENSUNDAY" (Chick-fil-A) and "NOTTHATWILD" (Buffalo Wild Wings).

"As a nudge in the right direction,” the chain said, it is placing billboards outside competitor fast food chains "prompting consumers to reconsider" their current wing choices and "upgrade to Popeyes".

Here's what to know about the deals.

How to get Popeyes discounts, deals

To receive the "DISScount" deal, spend at least $10 and enter any of the following codes on Popeyes' website or app for a free 6-piece wings order: STOPWINGS, OPENSUNDAY, NOTTHATWILD or ONLY1WINGSFLVR.

In another mobile order discount, you can buy a 6-piece wing deal and get another 6-piece wing deal for $1 (excluding tax and fees) at participating restaurants across the U.S. From Roasted Garlic Parmesan to Signature Hot, the offer is available for any flavor and can be used on delivery until Monday, Dec. 11, according to the fast food chain specializing in Southern comfort food.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Popeyes wings coupon throws shade at competitors with 'DISScount' deal