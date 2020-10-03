Popeyes Is Testing Out Warm Beignets That Are STUFFED With Chocolate

From Delish

Better make a trip to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen — and, this time, not for a chicken sandwich. The fast food spot is testing out chocolate beignets, so you can enjoy the tough-to-track-down treat whenever that sweet craving hits.

The warm treat consists of fried dough that is stuffed with a chocolate center and dusted with powdered sugar. You can get them in three sizes: three chocolate beignets for $1.99, six for $3.99, and 12 for $7.49. Chewboom first posted about the news, but FOODBEAST received confirmation from the chain that it’s actually happening.

“As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants,” Popeyes told FOODBEAST.

Don’t start freaking out just yet that the chocolate beignets aren’t available near you. So far, they’ve only been spotted in the Boston area — however, Popeyes has confirmed that while they are limited now, they will eventually be hitting menus nationwide.

Now that we think about it, it’s surprising that Popeyes hasn’t offered this treat before. After all, beignets are a classic French Quarter dessert, and Popeyes is based in New Orleans. Better late than never, though, right?

