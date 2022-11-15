Popeyes Releases New Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes Unveils Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes is amping up their menu game with another new chicken sandwich!

On Tuesday, customers across the country can snag the new Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich.

The new take on the brand's iconic, hand-battered chicken sandwich sets itself apart in one big way: it's completely breading-free.

To craft the new menu item (starting at $4.99), Popeyes marinates whole chicken breasts for 12 hours. Once cooked, the Cajun and Creole-seasoned flavors are complemented with a brioche bun and crisp pickles. And to add an extra kick, customers can choose between spicy mayo or classic house mayo.

According to a release, the Popeyes culinary team took four years to develop this "version of the classic Blackening cooking technique, which originated in Louisiana and is used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavor the meat."

In May, Popeyes dropped another twist on the classic offering — a limited-release buffalo ranch chicken sandwich. The savory treat combined a creamy buttermilk ranch and a zesty buffalo sauce with the hand-battered chicken.

Popeyes first released their chicken sandwich in August 2019 and was met with immediate enthusiasm. The popularity only grew with what was being called #ChickenWars. It started on Aug. 19, when Popeyes' Twitter account sent a "Y'all good?" tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original."

Wendy's then got in on the action by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich alongside the text, "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich."

The original chicken sandwich sold out nationwide in about two weeks but was later reintroduced to the menu in October 2019.

Then in October 2021, customers could spice up their Popeyes Chicken Sandwich or chicken nuggets with Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce — a sweet and bold sauce with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan's sassy personality, according to a press release.

Megan and Popeyes also released a line of co-branded merchandise dubbed "Thee Heat." The collaborative items include bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys.

On top of all that, Megan and Popeyes have taken their relationship to the next level, with Megan becoming a franchise owner of her very own Popeyes restaurant.