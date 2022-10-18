Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey Available For Delivery Nationwide

Popeyes

Thanksgiving is really beginning to look up now that Popeyes is offering its Cajun-Style Turkey for delivery anywhere in the country (except Hawaii and Alaska). The pre-cooked turkey, which was once available in-store only much to the delight of Thanksgiving procrastinators, can be purchased for $94.99 (shipping included).

A description on the chain's website says that "Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Turkey is marinated with our signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, slow roasted and then flash fried for a crispy coating. The Turkey is delivered to your door pre-cooked so all you have to do is thaw, heat, serve & enjoy."

According to the ingredients list, the turkey is rubbed with a blend of salt, paprika, dried onions, and dried garlic. Although the exact size of the Cajun-Style Turkey is unclear, Popeyes confirms that it can feeds approximately 8-12 people.

Popeyes does encourage turkey lovers to get their order in early. Plans to begin shipments start as early as October 24.

Unfortunately, you're on your own when it comes to sides, but you can always stop by your local Popeyes to pick up a large side of homestyle mac & cheese, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, or any of the restaurant's other sides. And if all else fails, there's always your aunt's green bean casserole, your cousin's sweet potato soufflé, and any other family-made fixins.

