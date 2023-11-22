Popeyes Is Bringing This Fan-Favorite Chicken to the Menu Permanently

They really winged it.

We all know Popeyes for its infamous fried chicken sandwich, and for good reason (it took top spot in our fast food chicken sandwich taste test!). But an incredible chicken sandwich is not all this fast food chain has to offer. With more than 51 years in the chicken business, these guys know what they are doing, which is why we trust that whatever Popeyes puts on its menu will only be the best.

Back in August, Popeyes released its limited edition Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings strictly for football season, amplifying its already tasty original chicken wings with more flavorful heat thanks to a mix of chili, ginger, and garlic. The wings generated so much buzz with its customers that they became the chain’s best-selling launch after its fried chicken sandwich.

Now, these fan-favorite wings are back and aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Plus, they brought some friends with them.

Popeyes Introduces 3 New Chicken Wing Flavors

Kicking off Nov. 22, Popeyes chicken wings have officially returned to the menu, making a permanent appearance so fans can enjoy the beloved Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings once again. And it’s bringing four other additional flavors, too, with three that have never been offered before until now.

Paying homage to its Louisiana roots, the chicken wings made here are all hand-battered and breaded for that extra crispy bite on the outside with marinated, juicy chicken found inside.

Brand new to the menu are the Honey BBQ Wings made with a combination of molasses and honey paired with a tangy tamarind along with the Roasted Garlic Parmesan that has flavors of asiago cheeses and caramelized garlic. For spice lovers, there is also the brand new Signature Hot made with Popeyes' own Cajun hot sauce.

The ever-so-popular Ghost Pepper Wings are also making a comeback on the menu and this time are sticking around. These wings are marinated in a dry ghost pepper spice blend for at least 12 hours to maximize the flavor and bring in more than just heat.

A six-piece chicken wing can start at just $5.99. You can choose to order these new flavors at participating locations, online, or through the Popeyes App. Beginning on Nov. 27, your online and app orders give you the chance to score a six-piece order of wings for free with your purchase of $10 or more. During that time, you’ll get prompted to enter one of the new Popeyes discount codes, such as STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY, and ONLY1WINGFLVR at check-out for a chance to win.



