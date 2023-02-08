A new Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is going up in Burleson. Here’s when and where.

Popeye’s is coming back to Burleson.

A new Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is going up on a former used car lot at 1488 SW Wilshire Blvd., next to the H-E-B grocery store plaza, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

A former Popeye’s up the boulevard closed some time ago.

While Burleson has been without a Popeye’s, this new location has no shortage of chicken joints. Within sight of the Wilshire Boulevard intersection with John Jones Drive are a Chick-fil-A, Golden Chick and Wingstop. There’s also a Chicken Salad Chick to get your chicken a different way.

Construction of Popeye’s will begin mid-March and is estimated to finish at the end of July. The project’s cost is $425,000.