Pope's 23 lead Texas State past Georgia Southern 83-61

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tylan Pope scored 23 points as Texas State beat Georgia Southern 83-61 on Saturday night.

Pope also had five rebounds and five blocks for the Bobcats (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Tyler Morgan scored 19 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Kaden Gumbs went 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists.

Bradley Douglas led the Eagles (7-6, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Nakavieon White added 12 points for Georgia Southern. Eren Banks finished with nine points, four assists and three steals.

