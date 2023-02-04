Pope tells clergy to speak out against injustice on South Sudan peace pilgrimage

On his first papal visit to war-torn South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, Francis has urged clergy to raise their voices against injustice. He also met children displaced by conflict and pleaded for women and girls to be honoured.

Pope Francis is on an unprecedented "pilgrimage of peace" in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields.

Their visit is aimed at restarting the country’s stalled peace process and draw international attention to the continued fighting.

South Sudan broke away from Sudan in 2011 but has been wracked by civil war since 2013.

Despite a 2018 peace deal between the two main antagonists, inter-ethnic fighting continues to claim lives and displace large numbers of civilians.

More than 400,000 people are believed to have died as a result of the conflict.

On Saturday, Pope Francis addressed around 1,000 of South Sudan's religious leaders at the Cathedral of Saint Therese in the capital Juba.

"Brothers and sisters, we too are called to intercede for our people, to raise our voices against the injustice and abuses of power that oppress and use violence to suit their own ends," he said.

He added that religious leaders "cannot remain neutral before the pain caused by acts of injustice".

Sister Mary George works with South Sudanese refugees in Sudan was among the congregants.

"The Church must work in favour of unity and peace, to try and give people hope," she told RFI. "Our hope is that the pope's visit will unite us and bring peace and stability, allowing refugees to return home."

No future in refugee camps

