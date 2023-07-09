Pope’s successor likely to be just as progressive, cardinal appointments suggest

Pope Francis has considered early retirement - via Reuters/VATICAN MEDIA

The Pope’s successor is increasingly likely to be progressive and from Asia or Africa after his appointment of 21 new cardinals.

With the new appointments, Pope Francis will have named almost three-quarters of the cardinals eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a future pope.

This will increase the chances that the cardinals will elect someone who is likely to continue his liberalising policies towards a more inclusive and progressive church, such as encouraging the debate over the church’s traditional thinking on homosexuality or contraception.

The new cardinals come from countries including the United States, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania, and Portugal.

The next pope

The Pope has also increased the possibility that the next pope will come from Asia or Africa, having consistently named cardinal electors from those continents and giving less importance than his predecessor to countries in Europe.

Eighteen of the 21 are under 80 and will be able to vote in an eventual secret conclave to choose the next pope. They are known as cardinal electors. The other three, who are aged more than 80, will receive the title without voting rights as an honour to their years of service to the church.

The large increase in the number of electors raises speculation that the pontiff could be preparing for the end of his pontificate. The pontiff, who is 86, had several health problems in the past two years.

The new cardinals include Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan of Hong Kong, who is considered an important link to the Catholic Church in China, where the Vatican is trying to improve conditions for Catholics.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, an Italian who serves as Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, will also become cardinal, underscoring Pope Francis’ deep concerns for the escalation of the conflict between Israeli and Palestinians.

The consistory, or the ceremony where they will be officially appointed, will be held on Sept 30, the pontiff said during his noon prayer to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.