Pope’s remarks in Quebec place some responsibility at feet of ‘local Catholic institutions’ for residential school system

·3 min read

Yesterday, on his fourth day in Canada, Pope Francis moved a little further along the accountability spectrum hinting at what residential school survivors still wait to hear: That the Catholic Church as an institution did harm systemically.

“In that deplorable system promoted by the government authorities of the time, which separated so many children from their families, different local Catholic institutions played a part. For this reason, I express my deep shame and sorrow…” said the Holy Father, his words translated into English and French on large screens both in the Citadelle and on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.

The Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement of 2006 was signed by the Roman Catholic Entities, one of four religious authorities. It lists 47 Catholic entities, which could be viewed as “local Catholic institutions.”

However, the Pope went on to single out “so many Christians” for their wrong-doings, similar to the words he used in his official apology at Maskwacis, in Alberta on July 25.

The Holy Father’s address yesterday followed the strong words spoken by both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon.

Both Trudeau and Simon opened their addresses by acknowledging and thanking the First Nations for welcoming them on their traditional territory. Simon emphasized that all of Canada is Indigenous land.

Trudeau referenced the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report which included as one of its 94 Calls to Action that the Pope come to Canada “….to apologize for the role the Roman Catholic Church as an institution played in the abuse—the spiritual abuse, cultural abuse, emotional abuse, physical abuse and sexual abuse—of Indigenous children in church-run residential schools.”

Both Trudeau and Simon quoted the Pope back to himself.

Trudeau stated, “As your Holiness has said, begging pardon is not the end of the matter; it is a starting point, the first step.”

“On Monday, you (the Pope) visited the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton. There you said that reconciliation is a grace that must be sought. To that I would also add that reconciliation is a grace that must be earned through continuous hard work and understanding,” said Simon.

She said that supports, such as mental health resources, helping families deal with their loved ones who never made it home from residential schools, and helping survivors process the Pope’s visit and apology, were needed.

“As you indicated, your Holiness, this is an important step towards further dialogue and actions that will lead to real reconciliation. Indeed, we look forward to hearing more of the church’s future actions to continue this essential work,” said Simon.

The Pope reiterated that the church would take concrete actions but continued to offer no details.

For the first time, however, he did commit to working in the “spirit of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples” and responding in a “fitting way” to the Calls to Action from the TRC on the legacy of residential schools.

Following the Pope’s apology earlier this week, former chair of the TRC and retired senator Murray Sinclair issued a statement critical of the apology.

“Despite this historic apology, the Holy Father’s statement has left a deep hole in the acknowledgement of the full role of the Church in the Residential School system, by placing blame on individual members of the Church,” Sinclair wrote. “It is important to underscore that the Church was not just an agent of the state, nor simply a participant in government policy, but was a lead co-author of the darkest chapters in the history of this land.”

The Calls to Action also direct the Catholic Church to repudiate the Doctrine of Discovery and terra nullius, both of which helped Europeans justify taking the lands from Indigenous peoples. The Pope has yet to do that.

This morning, the Pope is delivered a mass at Ste. Anne de-Beaupre in Quebec City.

Windspeaker.com

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI