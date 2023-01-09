Pope meets with Benedict's aide amid funeral, book fallout

  In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Bishops Georg Gaenswein signs the "rogito" or deed, a short document in Latin that was placed in a metal cylinder in Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's coffin before it was sealed, along with the coins and medallions minted during his papacy and his pallium stoles, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, a day before his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis at The Vatican. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
    In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Bishops Georg Gaenswein signs the "rogito" or deed, a short document in Latin that was placed in a metal cylinder in Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's coffin before it was sealed, along with the coins and medallions minted during his papacy and his pallium stoles, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, a day before his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis at The Vatican. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
  FILE - Rev. Georg Gaenswein, back, helps put a cap on Pope Benedict XVI's head at the end of the pontiff's weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on Oct. 25, 2006. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 promised would tell the truth about the "blatant calumnies," "dark maneuvers," mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
    FILE - Rev. Georg Gaenswein, back, helps put a cap on Pope Benedict XVI's head at the end of the pontiff's weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on Oct. 25, 2006. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 promised would tell the truth about the "blatant calumnies," "dark maneuvers," mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
  In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, father Georg Gaenswein stands next to the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
    In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, father Georg Gaenswein stands next to the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
  Bishop Georg Gaenswein mourns in front of the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lied out in state in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, where thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. Benedict died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
    Bishop Georg Gaenswein mourns in front of the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lied out in state in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, where thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. Benedict died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, talks with father Georg Gaenswein next to the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lied out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Pope Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, talks with father Georg Gaenswein next to the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lied out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Pope Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
  In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, father Georg Gaenswein, left, kisses the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
    In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, father Georg Gaenswein, left, kisses the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
  In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Bishops Georg Gaenswein, right, and Diego Ravelli cover the face of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with a white silk veil as he rests in a cypress coffin in St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, the night before his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Vatican. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
    In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Bishops Georg Gaenswein, right, and Diego Ravelli cover the face of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with a white silk veil as he rests in a cypress coffin in St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, the night before his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Vatican. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
  In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Bishops Georg Gaenswein, right, and Diego Ravelli cover the face of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with a white silk veil as he rests in a cypress coffin in St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, the night before his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Vatican. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
    In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Bishops Georg Gaenswein, right, and Diego Ravelli cover the face of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with a white silk veil as he rests in a cypress coffin in St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, the night before his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Vatican. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI flanked by personal secretary Archbishop Georg Gaenswein during a Mass to mark the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on Feb. 9, 2013. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 promised would tell the truth about the "blatant calumnies," "dark maneuvers," mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
    FILE - Pope Benedict XVI flanked by personal secretary Archbishop Georg Gaenswein during a Mass to mark the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on Feb. 9, 2013. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 promised would tell the truth about the "blatant calumnies," "dark maneuvers," mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
  The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state as father Georg Gaenswein stands on the right inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state as father Georg Gaenswein stands on the right inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis met on Monday with Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, the longtime secretary of Pope Benedict XVI who was a key figure in his recent funeral but who has raised eyebrows with an extraordinary memoir in which he settles old scores and reveals palace intrigue.

The Vatican provided no details about the content of the private audience, other than to say it happened.

Speculation about Gaenswein’s future has swirled now that his main job tending to Benedict has come to an end following the pope emeritus' Dec. 31 death. But questions have also been raised about what Francis will do with Gaenswein following this week’s publication of his tell-all book, “Nothing But the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI.”

In the text, Gaenswein reveals previously unknown details of some of the biggest hiccups of the last 10 years in which Benedict lived as a retired pope alongside Francis following his 2013 decision to retire, the first pope in six centuries to do so.

In one of the most explosive sections, Gaenswein says he was “shocked” when Francis essentially fired him from his day job as the head of the papal household in 2020 after a scandal over a book Benedict co-authored.

Printing previously secret letters between the two popes and relaying private conversations with Francis, Gaenswein revealed that Francis even refused entreaties from Benedict to take him back on.

Gaenswein also wrote of his dismay that, years earlier, Francis had refused him the right to live in the palace apartment previously occupied by the prefect of the papal household. After a longer-than-usual refurbishment, Francis gave the flat instead to the Vatican foreign minister, forcing Gaenswein to continue living in the monastery that Benedict called home.

Gaenswein’s future remains uncertain. As an archbishop, he technically could be appointed to an archdiocese in his native Germany. Asked about that possibility, the head of the German bishops conference said last week after the funeral that it wasn’t up to him but Francis. In addition, some Vatican commentators have suggested Gaenswein could be appointed as a Vatican ambassador, to run an important shrine or to resume his academic career.

Gaenswein, a 66-year-old German canon lawyer, stood by Benedict’s side for nearly three decades, first as an official working for then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and then starting in 2003 as Ratzinger’s personal secretary.

He followed him to the Apostolic Palace when Ratzinger was elected pope, and then into retirement when Benedict stepped down. In that capacity, he remained Benedict's gatekeeper, confidant, protector and spokesman, and in the new book appears keen to settle old scores and set the record straight to defend Benedict and himself one more time.

