Pope hits 6 3s, scores 25 as Oregon State beats Appalachian State 81-71 in OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope had career highs with six 3-pointers and 28 points, Tyler Bilodeau scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Oregon State blew a 12-point lead before the Beavers beat Appalachian State 81-71 in overtime Tuesday night.

Pope was 9-of-13 shooting and finished with seven rebounds, five assists and no turnovers in 41 minutes. Dexter Akanno, who made 1 of 10 from the field in regulation, scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and KC Ibekwe added 10 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State.

Ibekwe opened the OT with a layup and then his steal led to a 3-pointer by Akanno with 4:05 to play. Christian Wright stole a pass, was fouled and made two free throws to make it 70-63 and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Terence Harcum scored 18 points and Donovan Gregory finished with 17 for Appalachian State (1-2). Justin Abson had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks and Christopher Mantis also scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Oregon State (3-0) made 10 3-pointers and led by as many as 12 points in the first half before going into intermission with a 43-32 lead, but the Beavers went 1 for 14 from behind the arc in the second half. Gregory’s tip-in of his own miss as time expired in regulation made it 63-all, forcing overtime.

The Beavers missed eight consecutive shots and then missed another seven in a row over a 12-minute span of the second half. Appalachian State put together a 16-4 run to take its first lead since midway through the first half when Gregory made back-to-back layups for a 50-49 advantage with 9:04 to play.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers head to the Fort Myers Tip-Off to play UNC Wilmington Nov. 21

Oregon State: The Beavers play Nebraska at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday

