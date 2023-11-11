Pope Francis removes critic and firebrand Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland from diocese

In an unusual move, Pope Francis has removed an outspoken conservative bishop from his role governing the diocese of Tyler, Texas, the Vatican's official news site announced on Saturday.

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland was forcibly removed from his role by the pope on Saturday after he refused to resign from office, Vatican News reported.

Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, has been appointed as the apostolic administrator, or interim bishop, of the Diocese of Tyler, according to the Vatican outlet.

In recent years, Strickland blasted the pope publically, criticizing what he claimed were extreme attempts at reform by the pontiff.

Strickland, 65, accused the pope in a tweet this year of “undermining the deposit of faith.” He was particularly critical of Francis’ recent meeting on the future of the Catholic Church, in which the pope discussed ways to better welcome LGBTQ Catholics.

In June, Strickland left his Texas diocese to lead a protest in Los Angeles against the Dodgers for featuring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during Pride Night at Dodger Stadium. The pro-LGBTQ group is known for its members, who are drag performers dressed as nuns. The protest was sponsored by right-wing Catholic media outlets, reported the National Catholic Reporter.

Pope Francis on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, forcibly removed from office the bishop of Tyler, Texas, a conservative active on social media who has been a fierce critic of the pontiff and some of his priorities. (Credit: Andrew D. Brosig, AP)

Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland had been under investigation by church

Strickland had been under investigation by the Vatican, according to Vatican News.

Two other bishops who visited Strickland's diocese and investigated his leadership found his "continuation in office" was "not feasible," the site reported.

On Nov. 9, Strickland received a request to step down, but refused, Vatican News reported Saturday.

Pope Francis then decided to remove the bishop, the Vatican's news site said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bishop Joseph Strickland removed from Tyler diocese by Pope Francis