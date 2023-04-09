Pope Francis Offers Prayers During Annual Easter Service After Recent Hospitalization

The pontiff was joined by thousands at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis is offering his prayers on Easter Sunday.

Francis, 86, was joined by thousands at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City over the weekend, where he offered prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, and praised nations that welcome refugees. He also called on Israelis and Palestinians to create a "climate of trust," the Associated Press reported.

Highlighting "trust among individuals, peoples and nations," Francis said that Easter "illumines the darkness and gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped," per the outlet.

Francis' Sunday appearance took place after he was discharged from the hospital on April 1, where he spent three days after seeking treatment for bronchitis.

Although he skipped out on attending an outdoor procession on Good Friday due to cold weather in Rome, he did attend a later indoor prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica, per The Washington Post. He also took part in an Easter vigil Mass on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The pontiff's recent hospital stay came after Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the pope had "complained of some respiratory difficulties" before visiting Policlinico A. Gemelli for "medical checks," per CNN.

"The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy," the spokesperson said.

Upon his departure, Francis gave a thumbs up and joked, he was "still alive, you know," per the AP.

The Pope — who occasionally uses a wheelchair and delayed a trip last year due to knee problems — recently spoke about considering "the possibility of stepping aside."

"I either need to save myself a little in order to continue serving the Church, or I need to consider the possibility of stepping aside," he told reporters in July.

Back in December, the Pope also revealed to a Spanish newspaper that he had penned a resignation letter nearly a decade ago.

"I have already signed my renunciation," Francis told the outlet. "I signed it and said: "'If I should become impaired for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. Here you have it.' "

