Pope Francis' Instagram Account 'Likes' Racy Pic of OnlyFans Bikini Model and Social Media Users Are Going Holy Moly; Model Has The Cheekiest Reaction

Once something is on the internet, it is hard to take it off. And netizens have some really careful eyes. Some keen observers found out that Pope Francis' official Instagram account had 'liked' a very unlikely picture. An OnlyFans bikini model's photo was recently 'blessed' by Pope Francis! Natalia Garibotto's picture in a very revealing outfit was recently like by Pope's official Instagram account. The bikini model wore a crop top, stockings and suspenders, showing off her curves. When a Twitter user pointed it out, social media went into a frenzy, some giving out very funny reactions. But the model has the cheekiest reaction to this 'like.' In September, Pope Francis' statements of eating food and sex are 'simply divine' went viral.

Also Read | XXX OnlyFans Star Bella Thorne in Sexy Vampire Halloween Costume Is the HOTTEST Thing You'll See Today!

Pope Francis joined Instagram in 2016 and has about 7.3 million followers. The account is not following a single account. Now it could be the Pontiff's staff member who would have double-tapped but it has been noticed! And soon after the news spread across social media, the 'like' was gone. But the careful users have saved the screenshots and now it is for everybody to see. Natalia Garibotto is obviously happy with this one 'like' on her photo, leaving out the lakhs of others, since the picture has now gone viral. Talking about this 'like' she told Barstool Sports, "My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping." She even tweeted cheekily, "At least I'm going to heaven." Pope Francis Voices Support For Same-Sex Civil Unions in Documentary Film 'Francesco'.

Here's The Model's Racy Picture Which Was Liked by Natalia Garibotto:

Also Read | Halloween Costume Throwback to When THIS Woman Dressed as Former Pornhub Queen, Mia Khalifa! Check out Some of the Hottest October 31 Looks from The Diva Herself

Story continues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴᴀᴛᴀ ɢᴀᴛᴀ (@nataagataa)

Check The Tweet About Pope Francis' Like:

they caught The Pope in 4K pic.twitter.com/nvkzekdkHM — Corn 🌟 (@snootid) November 14, 2020

Check The Model's Tweet Reaction:

At least I'm going to heaven https://t.co/w3nMYWVR6T — Natalia Garibotto (@NataaGataa) November 13, 2020

Social media users some funniest reactions. One wrote, "it just means that your ass is divine." Another one mentioned, "Now that's my kind of Pope." The like is no longer there, so it is more likely an mistake from any of the staffers who manage the account.