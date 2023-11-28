Pope Francis cancels Cop28 trip ‘on doctors’ orders’

A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis coughing during the Angelus noon prayer, from the chapel of the hotel at the Vatican grounds where he lives, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Pope Francis has cancelled his trip to Dubai for Cop28, the Vatican said in a statement on Tuesday. The pope has been receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat lung inflammation but doesn’t have pneumonia or fever, according to reports on Monday.

Francis, who has been an outspoken advocate for climate action, was expected to be the first Pontiff to attend a Cop.

He had been scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates from 1-3 December to address the summit and meet with world leaders, before inaugurating the first Faith Pavilion at a Cop.

“If we believe in the capacity of human beings to transcend our petty interests and to think on a grand scale, we cannot give up on dreaming that #COP28 will lead to an acceleration of the energy transition. This Conference can be a turning point,” Francis tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Pope Francis had been expected to address a number of issues at Cop28 including funding for Loss and Damage to help poor and vulnerable countries facing climate disasters, and fossil fuels.

Last month, the pontiff published his Laudate Deum text where called on governments, business and citizens to take urgent action and warned that the “world in which we live is collapsing and may be nearing the breaking point”.