Pope Francis calls for an end to 'senseless war' in Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered on Sunday in St Peter's Square to hear Pope Francis deliver his Christmas Day message, where he offered prayers for those caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

Thousands of people, some of them holding Ukrainian flags, turned out in the midday sunshine to hear the head of the Catholic Church deliver the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing ("to the city and the world").

A call to peace is traditionally the focus of the pope's message at Christmas, the holiday marking the birth of Christ, which he delivers from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica and is broadcast live worldwide.

The 86-year-old on Sunday first turned to "our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes".

Enlighten minds

"May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!" he said.

"Tragically, we prefer to heed other counsels, dictated by worldly ways of thinking," he added, recalling "with sorrow" that "the icy winds of war continue to buffet humanity".

"Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace also in other regions and other theatres of this third world war," he said.

(with wires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Pope Francis to visit DRC and South Sudan in February 2023

Pope Francis in Bahrain boosts Catholic-Muslim fraternity

Is the war in Ukraine creating a new world order?