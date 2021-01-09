Pope Francis has ‘booked himself in’ to get Covid vaccine

Harriet Brewis
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Pope Francis is urging everyone to follow his lead and get a jab&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

Pope Francis is urging everyone to follow his lead and get a jab

(REUTERS)

Getting vaccinated against coronavirus is an “ethical obligation” Pope Francis declared today, as he revealed his own plans to get the Covid-19 jab.

The pontiff, 84, said he would be inoculated as early as next week and urged everyone to get a shot, to protect not only their own lives but those of others.

"I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine," the Pope said in an interview with Italian TV station Canale 5 on Saturday.

"It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others."

Vatican City plans to innoculate its 450 residents in the coming daysAP
Vatican City plans to innoculate its 450 residents in the coming daysAP

His home of Vatican City – the smallest independent country in the world – is due to launch its own vaccination programme in the coming days.

“Next week we will start doing it here, in the Vatican,” the Pope said.

“And I have booked myself in. It must be done."

The 84-year-old had part of one lung removed during an illness when he was a young man in his native Argentina, making him potentially vulnerable to Covid-19.

Vatican City last week said it expected to receive enough vaccine doses to inoculate all of its 450 residents and workers who live beyond its walls in Rome.

As part of its vaccination plan, the Vatican said it had bought an ultra-cold refrigerator to store doses, suggesting it will use the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which must be stored at about -70C.

Read More

UK Covid cases pass 3 million and deaths top 80k as Queen gets vaccine

Queen and Prince Philip get Covid vaccine at Windsor Castle

Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year’s blessing

Who will get the Covid vaccine first and when can I get it?

Latest Stories

  • Raptors won't have fans at Amalie Arena due to rising cases in Florida

    The Toronto Raptors won't have fans at home games at Tampa's Amalie Arena for now.

  • Report: Tom Brady plans to play in 2021, thinks second season with Bucs will be better

    Tom Brady led the Bucs to the playoffs in his first year with the team.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Rams-Seahawks preview, schedule, how to watch

    Jared Goff and the Rams are back in the playoffs against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, in what could be the game of the wild-card round.

  • Rangers' Tony DeAngelo throws tantrum after Twitter bans Donald Trump

    Tony DeAngelo threw a fit after Twitter banned Donald Trump from the platform.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Buccaneers-Washington preview, schedule, how to watch

    It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Podcast: What will define the NHL's North Division & why the Maple Leafs are favourites

    Sportsnet's Chris Johnston stops by to get excited about the NHL's North Division and dish on the Maple Leafs.

  • Bills paid the price to get Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen, and they lead a playoff win over the Colts

    The Bills' 25-year postseason drought is over.

  • Dortmund denies Leipzig top spot; Schalke finally wins

    BERLIN — Leipzig was stopped by Borussia Dortmund from going to the top. Schalke was off the bottom after winning for the first time in a year.Borussia Dortmund finally began to look like a Bundesliga title contender after an inconsistent start by beating Leipzig 3-1 on Saturday.“It was a game in which you could see where it's going this season,” said Dortmund midfielder Emre Can, who went on for the injured Axel Witsel.Leipzig was hoping to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach the day before but it remained a point behind the league leader after slumping to its first home defeat.“We lost after nine games without defeat. Of course it's annoying because it was a home game against a direct rival,” said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who acknowledged that Dortmund deserved to win “on account of the better chances.”Neither side impressed in a cagey first half – when Witsel went off with an ankle injury – before Dortmund seized the initiative in the second.Jadon Sancho followed up his first league goal of the season against Wolfsburg last weekend with the opener in the 55th minute. Marco Reus set up Sancho with his heel and the England forward fired inside the left post.Erling Haaland struck the crossbar and Dani Olmo responded by hitting the post for Leipzig.Haaland went one better in the 71st when Sancho set him up to score with a header after some fine team interplay from Dortmund. Then Reus sent the Norwegian through to round goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and seal the win in the 84th.Substitute Alexander Sörloth’s 89th-minute strike was too little, too late for Leipzig.Dortmund climbed to fourth, three points behind Leipzig, after its third win in four games with new coach Edin Terzic.“It's a big step in the right direction that we've achieved with many little steps,” Terzic said. “We had 112 misplaced passes altogether – it felt like 110 were in the first half. Thankfully we got that under control.”SCHALKE HOPPE TRICKAmerican forward Matthew Hoppe scored a hat trick in Schalke’s first victory for almost a year, helping his club avoid matching Tasmania Berlin’s old Bundesliga record for consecutive winless games.Schalke’s 4-0 win over visiting Hoffenheim ended the Gelsenkirchen-based club’s 30-game wait since its last league win on Jan. 17, 2019.Tasmania had gone 31 straight games without a win during the 1965-66 season.The 19-year-old Hoppe hadn’t scored before for Schalke, but he opened his account with a brilliant chip over Oliver Baumann in the 42nd minute, then rounded the Hoffenheim goalkeeper in the 57th, and completed a game to remember with his third goal in the 63rd. All three were set up by Amine Harit, who rounded off the scoring in the 80th.The goals will have been greeted with relief in the Berlin borough of Neukölln, where Tasmania fans and officials had been hoping for a Schalke win to ensure their own club’s notoriety remained intact.“Without this negative record, nobody in Germany or Europe would speak about Tasmania Berlin,” club chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins during the week.BAD STARTBo Svensson’s debut as Mainz coach ended in a 2-0 defeat to visiting Eintracht Frankfurt, dropping Mainz to the bottom with six points as Schalke's first win took it a point above“We mustn’t bury our heads in the sand or sink into self-pity,” Svensson said.Freiburg routed relegation-threatened Cologne 5-0 at home, Bayer Leverkusen drew at home with Werder Bremen 1-1, and Union Berlin and Wolfsburg drew 2-2.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • The Latest: Colts trail 27-24 in closing minutes at Buffalo

    The Latest on wild-card Saturday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST)3:55 p.m.The Indianapolis Colts have pulled within three points of the Buffalo Bills with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of their wild card game.Philip Rivers threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle and then hit Doyle with the 2-point conversion to pull the Colts to 27-24.The last time the Bills hosted a playoff game was back on Dec. 28, 1996, when Buffalo lost 30-27 to Jacksonville.___3:45 p.m.Colts coach Frank Reich chose to go for a 2-point conversion following a penalty but the run failed, leaving Indianapolis trailing the Bills 24-16 early in the fourth quarter at Buffalo.The Bills responded by driving for a 54-yard field goal that put them up 27-16 with just over eight minutes remaining.Reich's decision to go for 2 following a touchdown throw from Philip Rivers was a head-scratcher because an extra point kick would have left the Colts trailing by seven points.Reich also made a crucial decision late in the first half that backfired when he bypassed a chip shot field goal that would gave put Indianapolis ahead 13-7. They failed to score the touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4.The Colts responded with a 96-yard touchdown drive for a 14-10 halftime lead and haven't trailed since.___3:35 p.m.The Buffalo Bills have taken a 24-10 lead over Indianapolis in their AFC wild card game on Stefon Diggs' 35-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen.That prompted Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to tweet, “people who passed up on Josh Allen looking real crazy right now lol,” a dig at his former boss, John Elway, who bypassed Allen in the 2018 NFL draft to select Bradley Chubb at No. 5.The Bills grabbed Allen at No. 7 and Allen rewarded them by setting several franchise records in 2020 and leading Buffalo into the playoffs as the AFC's No. 2 seed.Elway meanwhile is giving up his GM duties in Denver and is interviewing several candidates to replace him this weekend. Elway is staying on as president of football operations.___3:25 p.m.The Buffalo Bills are taking a 17-10 lead over Indianapolis into the fourth quarter at Buffalo.The Colts have driven deep into Bills territory twice and come up empty, once on a failed fourth-and-goal and another time on a missed 33-yard field goal.They went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 4 late in the first half and failed to score. The Bills responded by driving 96 yards for Josh Allen’s touchdown run that put Buffalo ahead 14-10.The Bills, who have never lost a playoff game in which they led at halftime, made it 17-10 on Tyler Bass’s 46-yard field goal in the third quarter.The Colts responded with another long drive, this one reaching the Buffalo 15-yard line in 13 plays. But Rodrigo Blakenship’s 33-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright.___3:05 p.m.The Seattle Seahawks will play their first home playoff game since January 2017 hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks' last home playoff game was a 26-6 win over Detroit on Jan. 7, 2017.Seattle has won its past 10 home playoff games, but its last loss came against Saturday’s opponent.The Seahawks lost to the St. Louis Rams in the wild-card round of the 2004 playoffs, 27-20 in Seattle. It completed a three-game season sweep by the Rams.During its 10-game home playoff win streak, Seattle has outscored its opponents 282-171.The Rams and Seahawks split their season series in 2020.___2:40 p.m.It’s halftime at the first playoff game in Buffalo in 25 years and the Bills are ahead 14-10 at the break.QB Josh Allen scored on a 5-yard keeper with 14 seconds left in the first half to put Buffalo ahead.Allen is the fifth player since 1940 to have a TD pass, TD run and TD catch in his playoff career. He joins Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman in that exclusive club.Allen caught a touchdown pass from John Brown in 22-19 overtime loss to Houston in last year’s playoffs.Allen’s TD run capped a 96-yard drive. The Bills have had poor starting position all afternoon, starting drives at their own 3, 15, 11, 6 and 4.The Bills have never lost a playoff game in which they were leading at halftime.___2:05 p.m.Indianapolis has taken a 10-7 lead over Buffalo early in the second quarter.Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor scored from a yard out for the Colts’ first touchdown after two punts and a field goal on their first three drives.Taylor has rushed 12 times for 45 yards.This is Buffalo’s first home playoff game since 1996.Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is making his seventh playoff appearance but just his second in the last seven seasons.___1:45 p.m.Josh Allen’s 3-yard touchdown toss to tight end Dawson Knox has given the Bills a 7-3 lead after the first quarter of the first playoff game at Buffalo since 1996.Allen’s touchdown throw capped an 85-yard drive after Rodrigo Blakenship put the Colts ahead 3-0 with a 30-yard field goal.The Colts were the best in the AFC during the regular season with 66 points on opening drives, second only to Green Bay in the NFL.But they stalled at the Buffalo 39 and punted on their first possession Saturday.___12:55 p.m.The post-season kicks off Saturday on the heels of the highest-scoring regular season in NFL history.The 2020 season was packed with more points (12,692) and touchdowns (1,473) than any of the league’s previous 100 years.A record five teams averaged at least 30 points per game, led by the Green Bay Packers at 31.8, just ahead of the Buffalo Bills at 31.3.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged 30.8 points, the Tennessee Titans 30.7 points and the New Orleans Saints 30.1.Four of those teams play on what the NFL is calling “Super Wild Card Weekend” with Green Bay earning the NFC’s first-round bye.Each of the last four Super Bowls have featured teams that both ranked in the top-5 in scoring during the regular season.___12:45 p.m.The NFL’s expanded wild card weekend kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1996.The Indianapolis Colts visit Buffalo in the first of three games Saturday. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC’s seven-team playoff field behind Kansas City.That game will be followed by two NFC games: the Rams visit Seattle and Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Washington.Brady is making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance and the Buccaneers are making their first post-season appearance since 2007.Washington won the middling NFC East despite a 7-9 record to earn a home wild card game. The Buccaneers are 11-5.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Holder Arsenal into FA Cup 4th round after beating Newcastle

    LONDON — Emile Smith Rowe had a red card overturned and scored in extra time to help holder Arsenal reach the fourth round of the FA Cup beating Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday.The substitute was issued a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh for a tackle on Sean Longstaff at the end of the 90 minutes, but the card was downgraded to yellow on a VAR review.“Obviously the incident wasn’t ideal and it definitely wasn’t intentional, so I’m happy to get the goal and go through to the next round,” Smith Rowe said.It proved decisive, as he grabbed the opener in the 109th minute followed by captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirming the victory eight minutes later with a tap-in.“We knew coming into the game how tough it was going to be and it was just about breaking them down, and we got there in the end," Smith Rowe told the BBC. “It just shows how together we are. We’ve been working to get closer as a group and it’s all starting to show on the pitch.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Rams QB Jared Goff is active, but won't start against Seahawks, 12 days after thumb surgery

    Jared Goff is available for the Rams' playoff game on Saturday.

  • Browns get back 3, not top corner Denzel Ward for Steelers

    CLEVELAND — The Browns flew to Pittsburgh for the playoffs with some reinforcements — and missing some regulars.Top cornerback Denzel Ward stayed in Cleveland as he recovers from COVID-19, leaving a massive hole in the Browns' secondary as they get ready to face Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night.The Browns, who were limited to just two practices this week because of another wave of positive COVID-19 cases, including coach Kevin Stefanski, were hoping Ward would be back in time after he tested positive with the virus last week.However, he's still not ready to return and the Browns may miss him dearly.Cleveland finally caught a bit of a break Saturday as safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list, giving the Browns some much needed depth for their first playoff game since the 2002 season.Harrison's a hard hitter and he'll slow Pittsburgh's run game, but the bigger issue for the Browns will be covering wide receivers Juju Smith-Schuster or Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh's top deep threats.That would have been Ward's job, but he's out along with cornerback Kevin Johnson and potentially corner Terrance Mitchell as well.Johnson tested positive this week while Mitchell’s status is unclear. He’s been out — an issue not tied to an injury — the past two days and is listed as questionable. If he can’t play, Tavierre Thomas would likely take on a larger role.It's been a strange few days in a strange week in a strange season for the Browns, who will have to end a 17-game losing streak at Heinz Field to keep it going.Stefanski can only be in touch with his staff and players until they leave the locker room and he'll watch the game from his basement at home in Rocky River, Ohio. Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio will also miss his first playoff game as a pro after he tested positive.League rules require anyone testing positive to isolate for 10 days.Harrison was just placed on the COVID list Thursday. However, it turns out his test was a false positive and he was cleared to play after subsequent negative tests.“It was good to get Ronnie back,” defensive co-ordinator Joe Woods said Thursday. “The guys love being around Ronnie. He is just like the kid on the playground who just loves to play football. He brings a lot of energy to our defence."The Browns will also have safety Jovante Moffatt after the NFL's medical experts deemed he was not a close contact.Along with Stefanski, Ward and Bitonio, the Browns will not have wide receiver and special teams player KhaDarel Hodge, who is on the COVID-19 list along with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, assistant line coach Scott Peters, tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard.To minimize the chance of more players getting infected, the team followed the advice of medical experts and flew to Pittsburgh rather than take a 2-hour bus trip.On Friday, the Browns listed All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder) and All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin (illness) as questionable. Garrett is expected to play, but Conklin's status is not as clear — he may be isolating because of COVID-19-like symptoms.Starting linebacker and defensive signal caller B.J. Goodson came back earlier this week after missing two games with the virus.The Browns didn't have their first practice this week until Friday as the team's training facility was closed for three days for contact tracing after new positive tests. They received clearance to hold a walkthrough Saturday before leaving for Pittsburgh.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football Breakouts: Who is destined for a big 2021 season?

    Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, and Matt Harmon look to the 2021 season of fantasy football and offer up some breakout picks.

  • Pitch perfect: Adele-singing 6th-tier team wins in FA Cup

    Straining to reach the high notes of an Adele ballad, Chorley's footballers have become the part-timers heard around the world as an incredible run in the FA Cup continues.In a knockout competition — the oldest in world football — that began with 368 teams, Chorley of the sixth division is among the last 32 standing.Once second-tier side Derby was beaten 2-0 on Saturday it was the time for vocal chords to be stretched with the latest rendition of “Someone Like You." Chorley's version was quickly posted on social media, just like after beating professional clubs in the previous two rounds, and viewed by millions again.Pitch perfect from the field to the dressing room.The 138-year-old club from a small northwest England town is into the fourth round for the first time.“For a team who were bottom of National League North after four games with zero points, to get to round four is unbelievable,” Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio said. “Chorley is on the map now and for us it’s a boost. We’re in the limelight."Cashing in, too, from the broadcasters and prize money, just as no fans are allowed into sports venues due to the pandemic.“We’ve made around 250,000 pounds ($340,000) before today, goodness knows what it’ll be now,” Vermiglio said. "It’ll certainly be 300,000 pounds or 400,000 pounds. We could possibly get to 500,000 pounds now. And for a club like us, not only does it save us, it enables us to grow.”Derby was without its first-team players and interim manager Wayne Rooney due to COVID-19 cases, forcing the second-division club to play a side with an average age of 19 and without any first-team experience. But they area still full-time players, largely as part of the academy.It wasn’t just the pandemic that threatened the match going ahead. Sub-zero temperatures in Chorley over the past week forced the team to rent covers to try to prevent their surface from freezing. Their groundsman even camped at the ground in a tent to try to keep the pitch heated overnight.It thawed out and the goals came from Connor Hall in the 10th minute and Mike Calveley in the 84th.“Any Premier League team away really,” Hall said when asked who Chorley hopes to face next.Vermiglio, a headteacher in his day job, had to prepare for his biggest game in management while dealing with his school suddenly being closed after England was placed into a new lockdown this week.“We can all enjoy and savour this moment,” he said.HOLDERS ADVANCEEmile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette scored in extra time to send holder Arsenal through beating Newcastle 2-0. Smith Rowe received a red card before scoring for a late challenge on Sean Longstaff but it was overturned by referee Chris Kavanagh following a pitchside review.WEST BROM OUSTEDAfter four games in charge of West Bromwich Albion, Sam Allardyce is still without a win after the Premier League struggler was knocked out of the cup by a third division club that fired him 25 years ago.Blackpool held West Brom to 2-2 through 90 minutes and survived extra time before winning a penalty shootout 3-2.WILDER’S RELIEFChris Wilder finally reached a century of wins as Sheffield United manager. He’d been waiting six months. But after the 3-2 victory over third-tier side Bristol Rovers it’s back to trying to stay in the Premier League for the last-placed team without a win this season. The Blades were twice pegged back after going in front before Jayden Bogle struck a second-half winner.SQUEEZING THROUGHEverton managed to eliminate Rotherham of the second division only in extra time, with Abdoulaye Doucouré sealing a 2-1 win. American defender Matt Olosunde cancelled out Cenk Tonsun’s opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s Premier League side.Fulham was also forced into extra time by west London rival Queens Park Rangers before Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano scored to send the Premier League strugglers through with a 2-0 win.Burnley faced elimination against MK Dons until Matej Vydra's stoppage time winner, but then beat the third-tier side 4-3 on penalties.LEICESTER ROUTJames Justin, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes scored for Leicester to beat Stoke 4-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins to meet with Panthers on Monday

    Dwayne Haskins might get another shot in the NFL.

  • Messi, Griezmann net braces in Barça 4-0 win at Granada

    BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann scored twice each to lead a commanding 4-0 rout at Granada as Barcelona continued to improve in the Spanish league on Saturday.Barcelona’s first three-match winning run in the league under Ronald Koeman put it just two points behind second-placed Real Madrid before the defending champion visited Osasuna later.Leader Atlético Madrid was four points ahead of Barcelona with three games in hand. Its home game scheduled for Saturday against Athletic Bilbao was postponed due to a blizzard that has shut down the capital and made transit almost impossible through much of central Spain.“Our situation is still complicated, but the team is betting better. We have had three games on the road and won all three,” Koeman said. “We are more focused from the start of the games now, and when we are focused and move the ball with pace, there are few teams that can control us."Griezmann got Barcelona started with his first goal in nearly a month in the 12th minute. Griezmann set up Messi to double the lead with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area in the 36th.Messi got his league-leading 11th goal in the 42nd when he drove a free kick under two players who jumped in the defensive barrier. It was his first goal from a free kick this season.Griezmann rounded off the big win in the 64th when he beat goalkeeper Rui Silva from a tight angle after Ousmane Dembele played him clear with a lobbed pass.Granada played the last 12 minutes with 10 men after Jesús Vallejo was sent off for fouling Martin Braithwaite with only Silva to beat. Braithwaite had gone on in the 65th to give Messi a rare bit of rest with the game well in hand for the visitors.EN-NESYRI HAT TRICKYoussef En-Nesyri scored a hat trick for Sevilla to beat Real Sociedad 3-2 in a thriller that featured four goals in the opening quarter of an hour.Sevilla drew level on points in the standings with Real Sociedad, which was ahead on goal difference in fifth place. Sevilla, in sixth, also has three games in hand.En-Nesyri opened the scoring in the fourth minute from a pass by Fernando.Just one minute later, an own goal by Sevilla's Diego Carlos came when he attempted to knock the ball away from Aleksander Isak.While his first goal was a simple tap into an open net, En-Nesyri's second goal in the seventh minute was a work of beauty. The Morocco striker dribbled past three defenders before beating the Sociedad goalkeeper with a low strike.Isak made it 2-2 in the 14th from a corner kick that reached him unmarked at the far post. But En-Nesyri netted the winner in the 46th after firing in a low cross by Lucas Ocampos.Sevilla defender Jules Kounde cleared a header by Mikel Merino in the second half to ensure the three points.En-Nesyri leads Sevilla with 12 goals in all competitions this season.“This could be the best game (of my career)," En-Nesyri said after his second career hat trick in Spain. “When you get those chances, you have to make the most of them and finish them off."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • In just one half there was already an NFL playoffs bad beat, as Bills get a ridiculous first-half cover

    Had Frank Reich taken the field goal, Colts bettors would have been happy.

  • AP source: Schwarber, Nationals agree to 1-year, $10M deal

    WASHINGTON — Slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed in principle to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals, according to a person familiar with the deal.The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because a physical exam was still pending for Schwarber.Schwarber was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of their drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team, hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season, hitting .188 with a .701 OPS for the Cubs. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs, a .250 batting average and an .871 on-base plus slugging percentage, all career highs.He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and has proven to deliver homers and strikeouts in bunches.Schwarber fills two needs that Washington general manager Mike Rizzo outlined heading into the off-season: a corner outfielder and a power hitter to help protect NL batting champion Juan Soto in the lineup.Unless the designated hitter rule is brought back to the National League in 2021, it seems likely that Schwarber could start in left field, with Soto sliding from that spot over to right field, where he saw a bit of time late last season.This is Rizzo’s second significant attempt to boost the lineup, after making a trade to acquire first baseman Josh Bell, a 2019 NL All-Star, from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Like Schwarber, the 28-year-old Bell had a career year in 2019 — 37 homers, 116 RBIs, .936 OPS — and slumped in 2020. Bell had a .226 batting average and .669 OPS last season.The Nationals went 26-34 in 2020 and tied for last place in the NL East, a year after winning the franchise’s first World Series title.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsHoward Fendrich, The Associated Press

  • Ilicic masterclass inspires Atalanta to 4-1 win at Benevento

    Josip Ilicic appears to be back to his best after inspiring Atalanta to a 4-1 win at Benevento in Serie A on Saturday.Ilicic scored Atalanta’s opener, hit the post and had a hand in another two goals -- for Rafael Tolói and Duván Zapata -- after Marco Sau’s equalizer. Luis Muriel netted a spectacular fourth for Atalanta.Personal problems caused Ilicic to miss several months last year.Atalanta moved into fourth spot. It is six points behind league leader AC Milan, which hosts relegation-threatened Torino later. Genoa was also playing against Bologna later.Benevento remained 10th.Atalanta has made a great start to 2021, having scored eight goals in its two matches and conceded just one.Ilicic put on a masterclass at Benevento and he set up a couple of chances before opening the scoring in the 30th minute. The Slovenia midfielder gathered the ball on the right and cut inside, dribbling past three defenders before firing into the bottom near corner.Atalanta was dominating and Ilicic almost doubled his tally shortly before halftime but he sent a free kick crashing off the left post.Benevento levelled five minutes after the break as halftime substitute Christian Pastina, who was making his Serie A debut, lifted a ball over the top for Sau to slide in at the back post.Atalanta all but secured the win with two quickfire goals provided by Ilicic. In the 69th, Ilicic burst into the box following a quick one-two and although his effort was parried by Lorenzo Montipò, Tolói turned in the rebound. Two minutes later, a counterattack down the right saw Ilicic cross in for Zapata to volley into the bottom left corner.Muriel was sent on shortly after and he curled a fantastic strike into the top right corner four minutes from time for his sixth goal in five matches.BALLARDINI BESTS BOLOGNAGenoa moved out of the relegation zone after beating Bologna 2-0.Bologna dominated possession but struggled to create anything of note. Genoa midfielder Miha Zajc and Mattia Destro scored.Genoa moved two points above 18th-placed Torino. New coach Davide Ballardini has won two of his four matches in charge since replacing Rolando Maran last month.___More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Did the Colts' Frank Reich make the right call to go for it on fourth-and-goal?

    Frank Reich's aggressive nature cost the Colts some points.