Pope Francis ‘begs forgiveness’ over abuse at church schools in Canada

Leyland Cecco
·4 min read

Pope Francis has apologised for the “disastrous error” and “evil” of Canada’s church-run residential schools, asking survivors of the system that abused tens of thousands of children for forgiveness as he toured the country on a “pilgrimage of penance”.

The pontiff’s widely anticipated apology came during a Monday morning visit to the community of Maskwacis, Alberta – the first formal event of his one-week tour after landing in the western province on Sunday.

I am sorry. I ask for forgiveness, in particular, for the ways in which many members of the church and of religious communities cooperated, not least through their indifference, in projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by the governments of that time, which culminated in the system of residential schools,” Francis said, telling nearly 2,000 survivors of the residential school system of his “indignation” and “shame” over the painful memory of the treatment of Indigenous children.

Francis also lamented the “colonising mentality” behind the system and “catastrophic” effects it had on generations of Indigenous people. “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,” he said.

He and the survivors had gathered at the Powwow Arbour – a space for First Nations community gatherings and celebrations.

The prime minister, Justin Trudeau, the governor general, Mary Simon, the Assembly of First Nations national chief, RoseAnne Archibald, and a number of federal lawmakers were also in attendance.

The event at Maskwacis (Cree for “bear hills”), the site of Ermineskin, Samson, Louis Bull and Montana nations, is the only First Nations community Francis will visit on his tour of Canada. The location also marks the site of the former Ermineskin residential school, one of the largest of its kind in the country, which ran until 1975.

An anguished rendering of Canada’s national anthem in Cree by an Indigenous woman with tears streaming down her face marked one of several emotional moments on Monday.

“It’s a special moment for survivors,” said Phil Fontaine, a residential school survivor and former Assembly of First Nations national chief, who was at the event.

The unscripted moment capped a ceremony fraught with symbolism. Some at the event wore indigenous regalia, while others wore orange shirts to mark the legacy of the residential school system and the children who never came home from the institutions. People watched intently as the pope spoke, while others leaned on each other. Some wept.

After the pope spoke, Chief Wilton Littlechild placed a feather headdress on the pontiff as the crowd cheered.

Over more than a century, at least 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to attend schools like Ermineskin, run by the Catholic church.

Survivors of the school have testified about physical abuse as well as punishment for speaking their mother tongue. At least 15 children died while attending the school, including three of tuberculosis in 1903. A government survey in the 1920s found that half of the pupils at the school were infected with tuberculosis, according to the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

The school has largely been torn down and five teepees now stand at the site, representing the four nations in the area, with the fifth serving as a symbol of the entrance to where the school once stood.

In 2008, the federal government formally apologised for establishing and running the schools, paying billions of Canadian dollars in compensation to survivors.

While both the Protestant and Anglican churches ran schools, the majority, nearly 130, were operated by the Catholic church. Yet the Vatican for years had repeatedly resisted calls for a papal apology.

Before visiting the site of the school, Francis toured the Ermineskin cemetery, where many who attended the school are now buried.

“I do know when two people have apologised, we feel better,” Chief Greg Desjarlais of the Frog Lake First Nation in northern Alberta, and a residential school survivor, told reporters on Sunday. “But our people have been through a lot … Our people have been traumatised. Some of them didn’t make it home. Now I hope the world will see why our people are so hurt.”

Ahead of the pope’s remarks, a banner bearing the names of more than 4,000 children who died in the residential school system was unfurled on the arbour grounds.

The pope’s apology in the presence of Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors, given on the traditional territory of those affected by the legacy of the schools, marks the second time he has looked to atone to the church’s past actions.

In April, during a meeting with Indigenous delegates at the Vatican, Francis apologised to survivors, formally expressing contrition for “deplorable” past abuses.

Later on Monday, Francis is expected to visit a Catholic parish in the provincial capital of Edmonton. The church incorporates Indigenous language and customs in liturgy. In the coming days, the pope will travel to Quebec City and Iqaluit, the capital of the northern Nunavut territory.

Reuters contributed to this report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pope Francis arrives in Canada to apologise to indigenous communities for abuse at former residential schools

    Roughly 150,000 indigenous children forced into residential school system in Canada

  • Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

    A day after arriving in Canada, Pope Francis is scheduled to go to the small Alberta prairie town of Maskwacis to deliver a historic apology

  • Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups

    Pope Francis began a historic visit to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis kissed the hand of a residential school survivor as he was greeted at the Edmonton, Alberta, airport by Indigenous representatives, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, an Inuk who is Canada’s first Indigenous governor general.

  • Pope 'deeply sorry' for 'colonizing mentality' of many Christians

    During his visit to Maskwacis, Alta., Pope Francis apologized to survivors of residential schools for the ways in which members of the Catholic Church co-operated in the cultural destruction of Indigenous life.

  • In pictures: Pope Francis visit to Canada to apologize for Indigenous abuse in Catholic Schools

    The Roman Catholic leader, on a penitential pilgrimage to Canada, apologized for the church’s role in running residential schools where Indigenous children were sexually and physically abused and where many died.

  • Pope apologizes for 'catastrophic' Indigenous school policy in Canada

    Pope Francis apologizes for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's policy of forced assimilation of Native peoples.

  • In Windsor-Essex, Pope's apology sparks calls for more action from church

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Pope Francis' historic apology over residential schools was welcomed by some members of the Indigenous community in Windsor-Essex, but it was also met with calls for the church to follow it up with action. "Finally," said Windsor's Indigenous storyteller Theresa Sims, as her voice broke with emotion. "It's been a long time, many generations, and our voices are being heard." On Monday, Pope Francis apologized for members of the Catholic Church who

  • Pope apologizes for 'catastrophic' school policy in Canada

    MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis issued a historic apology Monday for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of Indigenous residential schools, saying the forced assimilation of Native peoples into Christian society destroyed their cultures, severed families and marginalized generations. “I am deeply sorry,” Francis said to applause from school survivors and Indigenous community members gathered at a former residential school south of Edmonton, Alberta. He ca

  • 'New Journey': Pope arrives in Canada for visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation

    EDMONTON — George Arcand Jr. says it was a humbling experience to welcome Pope Francis to Canada as the Treaty 6 Grand Chief encouraged the leader of the Roman Catholic Church to join a path of healing by speaking with survivors of residential schools. “I asked the Pope to walk with us in this new journey," Arcand Jr. said. Francis arrived Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of a brief welcome ceremony in an airport hangar in Edmonton. The drum group from Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation sang as the P

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.