Pope in DR Congo: 'Hands off Africa' says Pope Francis in Kinshasa speech

Aleem Maqbool - Religion editor, BBC News, Kinshasa
·2 min read
A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (L) with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi (R)
Pope Francis met Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa

Shortly after landing in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pope Francis delivered a speech full of stinging condemnation of the exploitation over centuries - not just of this country, but also the continent.

He talked of political strangleholds giving way to "economic colonialism", which he said was equally enslaving.

In the best-received section of the speech he told the outside world to acknowledge the catastrophic things that have been done in the country and to fully respect people here.

"Hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo! Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa, it is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered," Pope Francis said to applause, referring to the rich resources that have brought so much conflict and death to the country.

However, the Pope did not specifically refer to the role played by Catholic colonisers, backed by historic edicts from the Vatican, and the atrocities they committed here.

Concerns about Pope's mobility

He did talk of the greed that has more recently in the DR Congo, in his words, "smeared its diamonds with blood," referring to the nearly seven million people that are estimated to have been killed in conflict here over the past 30 years.

When this trip was originally set to happen last year the Pope had planned to visit the east of this vast country where the worst of the violence rages, and where millions have been displaced.

But he postponed it until now because of health problems centred around his mobility, and now security concerns mean there will be no trip to the east.

On the plane from Rome, Pope Francis informed journalists that he regretted he was not able to walk through the aisle to greet them all as he usually would, and asked instead that we go forward to meet him.

The first view the public had of the Pontiff when he landed in Kinshasa was in a wheelchair, but in spite of the promise of a reduced international travel schedule it has been clear in recent months that coming on this trip was a priority for Pope Francis.

In the DR Congo, as well as his denunciation of outsiders, his overriding message was for people here to view themselves as "infinitely more precious than any treasure" found in the soil here, and for political leaders to act in the interests of those people.

Later in the week in a historic first, the Pope will be joined on a foreign trip by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland when he travels to South Sudan.

There he is likely to call for the political leaders whose feet he famously kissed after a meeting at the Vatican to do much more to bring about peace in another troubled nation.

Latest Stories

  • Deutsche Bank Settlement on Epstein Oversight to Be Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge said he would approve Deutsche Bank AG’s $26.3 million settlement of a lawsuit that accused the bank of misleading investors about how thoroughly it vetted clients, including Jeffrey Epstein and Russian tycoons.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New Allies8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesMicrosoft Studio Behind Halo Faces a Reboot on Years of Tur

  • 'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

    Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight. Tens of thousands of people lined the main road into the capital, Kinshasa, to welcome Francis after he landed at the airport, some standing three or four deep, with children in school uniforms taking the front row.

  • 'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

    KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight. Tens of thousands of people lined the main road into the capital, Kinshasa, to welcome Francis after he landed at the airport, some standing three or four deep, with children in school uniforms taking the front row. I

  • Once You Try These Slippers, You May Never Go Back To Regular Shoes

    The best slippers for women in 2023, per experts, provide support, can be used for travel, may come with rubber soles, and are from brands like UGG and more. Slippers that absorb impact (shock absorption) work “to reduce stress and strain in the feet, ankles, and back," she explains.

  • Pakistan mosque blast: What is behind the deadly attack?

    Police on the frontline believe they were targeted to demoralise them after militants ended a truce.

  • Why do so many police traffic stops turn deadly?

    Since 2017, hundreds of people have been killed after being pulled over by police in the US.

  • Ontario hospital nurses start contract talks, plan 'escalating actions'

    TORONTO — The Ontario Nurses' Association started negotiating a new contract Monday for hospital nurses and the union is planning to take its push for higher wages beyond the bargaining table. The nurses, and other broader public sector workers, have been subject for three years to a wage restraint law known as Bill 124, which capped increases at one per cent a year. Bernie Robinson, the interim president of the ONA, said the last contract left nurses feeling disrespected and devalued. "Safe to

  • Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put. The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title. The six-foot-two, 245-p

  • Remembering John Tavares' homecoming on 1000-game milestone

    John Tavares' impact in the NHL is unquestionable as Maple Leafs captain marks 1000 games in the league but for Toronto fans, despite the lack of playoff success, Tavares' 2018 decision to come home in free agency lives long in the memory. Tavares, was selected by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, ranks fifth among all players in total points since the 2009-10 season.

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — One week ago the Ottawa Senators were frustrated and dejected, but three wins in a span of seven days has changed their outlook. Saturday night the Senators (23-23-3) capped the week with an impressive 5-0 win over the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens. This came following a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night allowing the Senators to feel like things are moving in the right direction. “Our pace is faster,” said Claude Giroux, who led the way with a pair of goals and

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Arctic Winter Games 2023 open with a rockin' outdoor party at –17 C

    Black night skies spread above brightly lit arches and crowds of spectators on Sunday night as the teams competing in this year's Arctic Winter Games got their official welcome at the opening ceremony. It was about –17 C Sunday night as athletes from the N.W.T., Nunavut and Yukon gathered outside in Fort McMurray, Alta., with fellow competitors to the sound of deafening cheers and whistles. Blaring music, dancing lights and rousing speeches kept the energy high all evening, offsetting the winter

  • Fort McMurray businesses ramping up for Arctic Winter Games

    The 2023 Arctic Winter Games are just a few days away and businesses in Fort McMurray are preparing for an influx of athletes, coaches and spectators. The games are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Wood Buffalo, and wrap up on Feb. 4. Noeme Kopecky, manager of Yogen Fruz, said she's been bringing in extra staff and stuffing her freezers and fridges to try and prepare for the event. For the week of the games, Kopecky has tripled her food orders. "Hopefully it's enough," Kopecky said. "We don't eve

  • Bridges scores 29, Suns pull away late, beat Raptors 114-106

    PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away late to beat the Toronto Raptors 114-106 on Monday night. The Suns won for the sixth time in seven games despite missing All-Star guard Devin Booker for the entire stretch. Neither team led by more than 10 points in a contest that featured 16 lead changes and five ties. The Raptors trailed by nine to start the second half but scored 12 straight points in the first 2 1/2 m

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers didn’t leave anything in the tank before their all-star break hiatus. Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. “I thought we responded really well after a tight game against Columbus (Wednesday) where we only got one point against them (3-2 overtime loss),” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “I thought we played well an