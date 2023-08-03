Pope calls for peace in Europe at opening of World Youth Day celebrations

Pope Francis has urged Europe to find "courageous courses of peace" to end the war in Ukraine on a five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth festival.

The 86-year-old pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and has sought to play a mediating role, though his efforts have yet to yield results and he has faced criticism for failing to blame Russia for the war.

In an address to officials and diplomats at Lisbon's riverside Belem Cultural Centre, Pope Francis said, "We are sailing amid storms on the ocean of history, and we sense the need for courageous courses of peace.

"With deep love for Europe, and in the spirit of dialogue that distinguishes this continent, we might ask her: 'Where are you sailing, if you are not showing the world paths of peace, creative ways for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine'?"

Celebration of youth

Francis received a standing ovation as he arrived in a wheelchair on the stage to deliver his speech, which was peppered with references to Portuguese literature and music.

The Pope arrived in Lisbon to participate in World Youth Day, which is actually a week of religious, cultural and festive events held about every three years in a different city.

Organisers expect a million people from over 200 countries to take part.

Francis – the first Latin American pope – said he hoped this year's event would serve as an "impulse towards universal openness" for Europe.

"We are transforming great reserves of life into dumping grounds of plastic," he said. "How can we claim to believe in young people, if we do not give them healthy spaces in which to build the future?"



