Pope Benedict XVI: Lying in state at the Vatican begins

People wait in a line to enter Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican where late Pope Benedict 16 is being laid in state at The Vatican

The body of former Pope Benedict XVI is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for mourners to pay their respects.

The doors of St Peter's Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just after 9am local time.

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St Peter's Basilica.

Security officials expect at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.

Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning's funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St Peter's Square. It will be the first time a current pontiff has officiated at the funeral of a former one.

German theologian Pope Benedict, who was 95, died on Saturday almost a decade after he resigned due to failing health. He was the first pope in 600 years to do so.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The King led the tributes on Sunday , recalling “with fondness” their meeting at the Vatican in 2009 and Pope Benedict’s visit to the UK the following year.

Charles wrote in a letter to Pope Francis: “His visit to the United Kingdom in 2010 was important in strengthening the relations between the Holy See and the United Kingdom.

“I also recall his constant efforts to promote peace and goodwill to all people, and to strengthen the relationship between the global Anglican Communion and the Roman Catholic Church.”

Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, hailed German-born Pope Benedict as “one of the great theologians of the 20th century”.

And he praised his UK trip, during which he met the Queen at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh and made a speech at Westminster Hall.

Cardinal Nichols said in a statement: “We saw his courtesy, his gentleness, the perceptiveness of his mind and the openness of his welcome to everybody that he met.

“He was through and through a gentleman, through and through a scholar, through and through a pastor, through and through a man of God ? close to the Lord and always his humble servant.

“He will be remembered as one of the great theologians of the 20th century.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: "Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was a historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer posted: "His state visit in 2010 was a historic and joyous moment for Catholics in Britain."

The Vatican announced the death in a morning statement saying: "Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9.34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican."

He will lie in state in St Peter’s Basilica from Monday, with his funeral on Thursday.

In 2005, four million people went to Rome for the funeral of Benedict’s predecessor Pope John Paul II.