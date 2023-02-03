Pope and archbishop on historic peace mission to South Sudan

religion editor Aleem Maqbool & Nichola Mandil in Juba - BBC News
·6 min read
A man holds a picture of Pope Francis as a crowd gathers to welcome him upon his arrival at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on February 3, 2023
A man holds a picture of Pope Francis as a crowd gathers to welcome him upon his arrival at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on February 3, 2023

There has never been a visit like it and it has been years in the planning. A Pope and an Archbishop of Canterbury make a foreign trip together for the first time in history, joined by the most senior figure in the Church of Scotland.

The first people to greet Pope Francis when he arrived in the South Sudanese capital were Archbishop Justin Welby and Moderator Rev Iain Greenshields, who both boarded the papal plane moments after it landed.

All three were greeted with fanfare at Juba's airport before travelling through singing, cheering and ululating crowds to the Presidential Palace.

"This will be a historic visit. After centuries of division, leaders of three different parts of the Church are coming together in an unprecedented way," says Archbishop Welby.

Their mission is to bring hope and to encourage leaders to find a lasting peace in South Sudan.

"We pray that this visit will be a catalyst for the leaders of South Sudan to focus on what unites them and not what divides them for they are all loved equally in the eyes of the Lord," says Rev Greenshields.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit receives Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields at the Presidential Palace during Pope's apostolic journey, in Juba, South Sudan, February 3, 2023
Left-right: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Pope Francis, South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields

But this trip comes at a time when the country is suffering severe political instability, its people facing crushing poverty, and many observers are viewing the outlook as bleak.

The youngest nation of the world has been ravaged by a bloody civil war since its leaders disagreed over control of the oil-rich country in 2013, just two years after its independence from Sudan.

More than 400,000 people are thought to have died as a result of the conflict and though a peace deal in 2018 created a unity government, some of its key provisions have not been implemented.

More than 60% of the population of South Sudan is estimated to be Christian, mainly belonging to Catholic, Anglican and Presbyterian traditions, though the war has been fought along ethnic and not religious lines.

The battle for control mainly raged between the supporters of President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and supporters of the First Vice-President Riek Machar, a Nuer.

Despite the deal, and the fact that they are working together, relations between the two men remain strained and there appears to be a lack of trust.

Violence continues in parts of the country driven by ethnic tensions as well as a splinter group from Mr Machar's party - at least 20 people were killed during a cattle raid on the eve of the religious leaders' visit.

In 2019, in one of the most dramatic moments of his papacy, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the leaders at the end of a retreat at the Vatican, at a time when it looked like the fragile peace agreement was about to collapse.

It was then that a commitment was made for the three Christian leaders to visit South Sudan. The pandemic, security and the Pope's ill health have prevented the trip taking place until now, but there is considerable anticipation in South Sudan at what is a sensitive time.

"After the 2019 retreat, our political leaders made a pledge that they will never take the country back to war," says Father James Oyet Latansio, general-secretary of the South Sudan Council of Churches.

Fr Oyet referred to the visit as an "ecumenical pilgrimage of peace" and feels the three religious leaders are uniquely placed to influence South Sudan's politicians, most of whom are church-going Christians: Mr Kiir, a Catholic and Mr Machar, Presbyterian.

"It will be a strong voice, a moral voice calling on the leaders of South Sudan telling them: 'Please now, give the people of South Sudan the peace they deserve,'" Fr Oyet says.

In an ugly, bloody battle for control of resources that morality has often been devastatingly absent.

&quot;The conflict has brought so many brutal experiences to the people, it affects the spiritual life of the people and battles their hope and their trust in God&quot;&quot;, Source: Father John Gbemboyo Mbikoyezu, Source description: Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops' Conference co-ordinator, Image: Father John Gbemboyo Mbikoyezu
"The conflict has brought so many brutal experiences to the people, it affects the spiritual life of the people and battles their hope and their trust in God"", Source: Father John Gbemboyo Mbikoyezu, Source description: Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops' Conference co-ordinator, Image: Father John Gbemboyo Mbikoyezu

"We are a majority Christian country, but what we are practising is not in keeping with Christian values," says Father John Gbemboyo Mbikoyezu of the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops' Conference.

"The conflict has brought so many brutal experiences to the people, it affects the spiritual life of the people and battles their hope and their trust in God," he says.

Fr Gbemboyo says he is looking for a message of peace from the three visiting religious leaders but he, like Fr Oyet, also wants the Pope to directly tell South Sudan's leaders to focus on implementing peace for the sake of the country's people.

With the capital's notoriously pot-holed roads fixed and the way that Juba has been spruced up, there is no doubt about the significance the leaders attach to this visit.

Women hold a printed fabric showing the portrait of the three visiting clerics, Juba, South Sudan - 30 January 2023
There is huge excitement in South Sudan over the visit of the three clerics

It is intended that there will be joyful, celebratory moments through the trip. The BBC has been told 300 choir members and 70 altar dancers have been rehearsing for months. During the papal Mass in Juba, choir master Angelo Filberto Mussa says they will perform songs composed by South Sudanese.

"I am so happy the Pope is visiting us since we have been having a lot of issues. His coming will actually change a lot," says Deborah Yar Juma, a member of the congregation of the Anglican Church of South Sudan and a student at the University of Juba.

"When someone like the Pope comes and talks about peace, there is a hope that they [South Sudan's political leaders] will implement it."

But there has also, for many years, been frustration in South Sudan directed at global churches that had been keen to support the creation of the state, but once that had been achieved, did not follow through with adequate support in helping build civil society and political institutions.

Frustration too in some quarters, that South Sudan's church leaders have not been strong enough advocates for peaceful co-existence among all South Sudanese.

Lino Nyaro Ungom (L), a former teacher and activist in Juba, South Sudan, standing with children in front of a poster of the Pope
Former teacher Lino Nyaro Ungom (L) says clerics need to do more to challenge South Sudan's politicians

"Churches both locally and globally failed in their moral responsibility to infuse doses of morality into political life in South Sudan," says Lino Nyaro Ungom, a former high school teacher and community activist in Juba.

"Moral decadence led to rampant corruption and conflict that led to loss of innocent lives and displacement of millions," Mr Nyaro says.

"If the churches had a strong voice, they would have challenged the politicians who are faithful in their churches and violence could have been prevented."

The Pope, Archbishop and Moderator suggest it is precisely that voice that they want to raise in South Sudan now, and that they will not hesitate in speaking frankly to South Sudan's political leaders.

But in a country where poverty and food insecurity is rife, flooding has caused so much devastation, aid has been cut from some of the very countries, including the UK, that supported its creation, and where ethnic disputes have deepened, there are many obstacles to lasting progress.

The Pope and Africa:

Latest Stories

  • Freeland meets with provincial, territorial finance ministers in Toronto

    TORONTO — Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting an in-person meeting today with the provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto to discuss issues including the transition to a clean economy, challenges in healthcare systems across the country, and the current economic environment. The meeting comes at a tense time for many Canadian consumers, with inflation still running hot and interest rates much higher than they were a year ago. The Bank of Canada

  • Create these cold-weather bubbles with this simple recipe

    These frozen soap bubbles look like works of art.

  • Late Summer Snow in Victoria Contrasts With Heatwave Farther North

    Some elevated parts of Victoria and New South Wales were met with a flurry of summer snow on Friday, February 3, as elsewhere in Australia had heatwave conditions, according to local news.This footage from Leighan Crichton shows snow falling in Falls Creek, where a recent landslide impacted summer trade.According to the ABC, Chamber of Commerce president Steve Belli said that while the weather “is a little bit unpredictable these days,” snowfall in February is not too unusual.In Brisbane, thousands of people experienced power outages due to a severe heatwave, local news reported. Credit: Leighan Crichton via Storyful

  • Ally claims Bolsonaro plotted coup to block Lula presidency

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian magazine on Thursday released audio of a senator claiming then President Jair Bolsonaro sought help in a plot to annul the October elections and keep himself in power. In the recording, Sen. Marcos do Val tells the magazine Veja that the idea was discussed when he met with Bolsonaro and lawmaker Daniel Silveira on Dec. 9 at the presidential residence, three weeks before leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was set to take office. Do Val, who was an ally during Bols

  • Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr. Dan Jones is a physician who led the University of Mississippi Medical Center before serving as chancellor of the university from 2009 to 2015. During a news conference

  • Researchers Find Fishing Nets, Plastic Bags and Traps in Dead Sperm Whale

    A sperm whale that washed up on the Hawaiian island of Kauai was found to have fishing nets, plastic bags, and various traps inside its stomach, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).The 56-foot whale was examined by researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Health and Stranding Lab, who spent 15 hours investigating the cause of death, the Hawaii DLNR said.“In addition to squid beaks, fish skeletons and other prey remains, we found at least six hagfish traps and we also found significant amounts of at least seven types of fishing net, at least two types of plastic bags, a light protector, fishing line and a float from a net,” Dr Kristi West, director of the Health and Stranding Lab, said. “We did find a number of things in the stomach of the sperm whale that may have contributed to its death and are certainly disturbing.”Researchers believe the manmade debris may have caused a blockage which contributed to the whale’s death.“We are only able to examine a small number of our dolphins and whales that die in our waters, and we think that each individual we are able to examine represents as many of 20 other animals who are likely to ultimately die from these types of impacts,” West said. “It’s heartbreaking to see this kind of destruction in an individual animal.” Credit: Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via Storyful

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene insists she knows nothing about ‘Jewish space lasers’ after blistering AOC speech

    ‘There’s people that think that I said a phrase called Jewish space lasers – a phrase that I never said’

  • 'It's Scary': Jordan Klepper Reveals What's So Worrisome About Trump Supporters

    "The Daily Show" correspondent returned from his latest Trump event with alarming news.

  • Hillary Clinton Mockingly Reveals What Trump Was Doing In Infamous Debate Moment

    The debate might've been even weirder than we thought.

  • Boris Johnson Reveals What ‘Horrified’ Him After Meeting Republicans In DC

    The former British prime minister said it seems like Republicans are "frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson."

  • Even North Korea — one of Putin's last remaining allies — is backing away from helping Russia with its disastrous war with Ukraine

    North Korea had planned to send workers to help Russia rebuild occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in November, Daily NK reported.

  • American tourist arrested for attacking Jesus statue in a Jerusalem Catholic church

    Incident comes amid week of bloodshed in the region that has seen more than 17 people killed

  • Donald Trump 'Totally' Disagrees With Kevin McCarthy, Trashes Capitol Police

    The former president maintains that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" by police.

  • 'You Ghoul': George Santos Roasted Over Shameless Speech About Jewish Community

    The freshman Republican lawmaker, who famously claimed to be "Jew-ish," denounced antisemitism on the House floor.

  • Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

    The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses. The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), will allow Ukraine's military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

  • Why the U.S. Decided Not to Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana

    President Biden asked for military options after the balloon was spotted, according to defense officials

  • Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church

    Israeli police on Thursday arrested an American tourist after he allegedly knocked down and broke a statue of Jesus in a church in Jerusalem's Old City. Images on social media showed the statue laying horizontally on the floor after apparently being pulled down from a stand at the church. The incident occurred in the Church of the Flagellation, which is located on the Via Dolorosa, the route believed to have been walked by Jesus to his crucifixion.

  • Even North Korea Just Noticed Russia’s War in Ukraine ‘Isn’t Going So Well’

    ReutersLess than a week after North Korea promised to “always stand in the same trench” with Russia, it seems even Pyongyang is losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s war machine.After promising last November to help Russia rebuild bombed out parts of occupied eastern Ukraine, North Korean authorities picked out laborers to send and then even recruited some more—but they have now thought better of sending them, according to Daily NK.“This is because they were going to rush the workers over if Russia q

  • WATCH: AOC Tears Republicans a New One for Booting Ilhan Omar

    REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) raged on the House floor Thursday, calling her Republican colleagues racist and violent, and pointing out the glaring hypocrisy in their decision to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.“One of the disgusting legacies after 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the United States of America and this is an extension of that legacy,” she said as she bounced, waved and wagged her

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.