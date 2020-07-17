Popcorn-Flavored M&M’s Have Been Spotted on Shelves, So It’s Like Two Snacks in One

Photo credit: The Impulsive Buy

M&M’s are a classic candy that never gets old, but you already knew that. M&M’s are also constantly coming out with new, delicious flavors, but you already knew that, too. What you didn’t know, however, is that popcorn-flavored M&M’s have just been spotted in stores.

The Impulsive Buy, a food Instagram account and website, posted a picture of the find on July 16. The yellow packaging describes the M&M’s Popcorn as “milk chocolate with a crisp rice center.” Is that buttery popcorn flavor in the chocolatey shell or in that crisp middle? It looks like we’ll have to put our taste buds to work.

Since the packaging shows the Blue M&M wearing eye black and holding a NFL football and bucket of chocolatey popcorn, we can only assume that the flavor has some sort of connection with the 2020 football season. M&M’s is an official sponsor of the NFL, and they’re certainly showing it with the fun yard lines detail on the Share Size bag.

There isn’t much information about the new M&M’s Popcorn flavor, and it appears that The Impulsive Buy’s photo is the only one out there right now. The candy was found at Sheetz, a convenience store chain operating in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

If you’ve never mixed M&M’s and popcorn together in a bowl, you’re missing out on a tasty sweet and salty snack, especially for a movie night. But it looks like you won’t even have to do that since now we have popcorn-flavored M&M’s. We’re going to need a few minutes to process all of this.

