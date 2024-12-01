Pop Watson helps Hokies become bowl eligible with 37-17 victory over rival Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Pop Watson threw for 254 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score to lead Virginia Tech to a 37-17 victory over rival Virginia on Saturday.

Bhayshul Tuten added 124 yards rushing and two scores for the Hokies (6-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak. The Hokies also became bowl eligible for the second straight year with the victory.

Virginia (5-7, 3-5) lost to Virginia Tech for the fourth straight time and for the 22nd time in the past 24 meetings.

With Virginia Tech’s top two quarterbacks, Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee, injured, Watson made his first career start and led the Hokies on four first-half scoring drives.

The Hokies jumped out to a 10-0 lead, getting a 6-yard touchdown run from Tuten and a field goal from John Love on their first two possessions. They then scored 10 points in the final two minutes of the first half, getting a 66-yard scoring strike from Watson to Jaylin Lane and then closing the half with another field goal from Love to take a 20-3 lead.

In the second half, Watson scored on a 5-yard run on the Hokies’ opening possession. The redshirt freshman finished with 48 yards rushing and accounted for 302 yards of the Hokies’ 456 yards of offense.

Tony Muskett, making his first start of the season, led Virginia, throwing for 178 yards and rushing for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

TAKEAWAYS

Virginia: The Cavaliers improved by two wins from last year’s record under third-year coach Tony Elliott, but closed the season by losing six of their final seven games, and they still haven’t found an answer against the rival Hokies. Seventeen of their 22 losses to Virginia Tech during this recent streak have been by double figures.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been one of the nation’s bigger disappointments this season, but behind Watson, they again managed to secure bowl eligibility with a win over Virginia. Virginia Tech has entered its rivalry game needing a win to become bowl eligible seven times in the past 12 seasons - and won all seven games.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ season is over.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are awaiting their bowl opponent.

Jimmy Robertson, The Associated Press