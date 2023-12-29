Pop-Tarts Mascot Goes Viral After College Football Players Eat 'Edible Mascot' After Bowl Game

The Kansas State Wildcats devoured the toaster pastries after their victory

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty The Pop-Tart Bowl mascot, Strawberry, after the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

The Kansas State Wildcats’ win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack was made a little sweeter when the team began eating the Pop-Tarts Bowl “edible mascot” during their post-game celebration.

Following the team’s 28-19 victory in the college bowl game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night, a giant Pop-Tarts mascot — named Strawberry — waved goodbye and held a sign saying “Dreams really do come true” before being lowered into an oversized toaster.

“RIP in peace,” the announcer said as they waited for the tasty treat to emerge. “Can’t wait to eat you.”

Related: NHL's Baffling Mascot Gritty Shoots His Shot with Kim Kardashian in Hilarious New Interview

Then, a frosted strawberry Pop-Tart came out below as the ravenous football players waited for the toaster pastry. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and head coach Chris Klieman took the first bites and the other players quickly joined as Donna Summer and Kygo’s “Hot Stuff” played.

The hilarious celebration — which also included No. 25 ranked Kansas State being given the Pop-Tarts trophy — went viral on social media.

The Athletic senior writer Nicole Auerbach wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Live every day like the pop-tart lived its last one.”

Poptarts Bowl/ Instagram Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and head coach Chris Klieman eating the "edible mascot' at Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28, 2023

Related: Watch Jane Lynch and the Stars of 'Mascots' Make Up Their Own Fight Song

CBS Miami sports anchor Mike Cugno also joined the fun, posting on X, “The pop tart is quite literally running for his life #PopTartsBowl.”

"The Pop-Tarts mascot is having the absolute time of their life tonight," Pro Football Focus shared on X.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl official X account shared that the football players left none of the treat behind with a photo of the empty tin of the snack.

Story continues

“Leave no crumbs,” the photo was captioned.

Related: Flyers Mascot Gritty Bonds with Famous Emotional Support Alligator at Philadelphia Hockey Game

Last month, Pop-Tarts announced the company would bring the first-ever “edible mascot” to the college bowl game.

"For sixty years, Pop-Tarts has sacrificed everything in the name of Crazy Good flavor, so why wouldn't that include our beloved Football Mascot, too?" said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts, in a statement.

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty pop-tart-bowl-122923-1-3663c2233d5045a885fd399ff7cd4468.jpg

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Since we announced our title sponsorship of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans have been speculating on the larger-than-life game day experiences we will be tackling, and this is the first of many traditions that fans can expect Pop-Tarts to upend on game day," she continued.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.