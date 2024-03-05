Pop-Tarts Calls on Taylor Swift to 'Release' Her Homemade Recipe

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor," the official Pop-Tarts Instagram posted Friday

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Newscast/Universal Images Group via Getty Taylor Swift (left) and a box of Pop-Tarts

Taylor Swift's homemade Pop-Tarts have a big reputation!

On an episode of NFL by NBC last week, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that the “Lavender Haze” singer, 34, recently surprised the team with the sweet treat.

“She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen homemade Pop-Tarts,” Reid said about Swift, who has been attending games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Cooper Neill/Getty Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game in September 2023

As hosts Mike Florio and Chris Simms expressed their surprise for the superstar’s kindness, they joked that Swift “knew right where to go.”

They then asked if any made it to Reid. “She didn’t give me one, and the offense linemen definitely didn’t give me one!” the coach replied.

Now, Pop-Tarts is asking the Grammy-winner to “release the recipe.” On Friday, the toaster-pastry brand shared on Instagram an image recreating Swift’s Eras Tour poster and a call to action in the caption.

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank,” it read. “But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation 🫶🫶.”

This quickly gained traction among Swifties, with the comments flooding with fans hoping to learn the recipe. The food bank Harvesters even left a message on the post, writing, “We can't thank you enough! We all want to know her recipe too…"

David Eulitt/Getty Images; Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Taylor Swift (left) and Travis Kelce (right)

Swift and Kelce, 34, have made quite a mark on the NFL since the two took their relationship public in September 2023. Last month, she supported the tight end, 34, at the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs won in a close game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce later traveled halfway around the world to Sydney, Australia, to see the “Cruel Summer” singer on tour. He was spotted with wrists full of friendship bracelets and cheering his girlfriend on before the two shared a kiss at the end of the night.

