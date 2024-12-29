Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots bring delightful chaos to Iowa State-Miami matchup

College football's newest (and strangest) tradition did not disappoint, with Cinnamon Roll chosen to be consumed by victorious Iowa State

The Pop-Tarts mascots were a chaotic, entertaining presence at the Pop-Tarts Bowl, with Cinnamon Roll (right) eventually consumed by the team after the game as part of a ritual sacrifice. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

For the second straight year, the Pop-Tarts Bowl has captured the attention of college football fans. The story of the game wasn't just the touchdowns or turnovers (though there were plenty of both), but the mascots.

Not only did the game — a high-scoring, offensive battle ending with a thrilling one-point Iowa State win — live up to expectations, but the pastry-based chaos went above and beyond. As with last year, the game ended with a finale, as the Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tart cheerfully sacrificed its life to the winners.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl had a lot to live up to after creating the edible mascot last season. But the game followed up last year's success by tripling the number of edible mascots and introducing even more chaos on Saturday.

The three mascots — Hot Fudge Sundae, Wild Berry and Cinnamon Roll — were introduced prior to the game, with an aluminum foil reveal.

The only time it’s okay to play favorites! Who’s gettin’ toasted tonight? #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/x8YxvDWWwv — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 28, 2024

Beyond the mascots, other parts of the game were given a festive, sugary spirit. Sprinkles were specially painted along the sidelines. The bowl game's trophy was converted into an actual, working toaster. The broadcast staff leaned into the theme, with ESPN's Cole Cubelic showing up to the game in his own Pop-Tart costume. Prior to the game, one of the pastries — Cinnamon Roll — even visited a local Orlando hospital, helping out staff and kissing babies in the maternity ward.

Outside the stadium was a memorial honoring Frosted Strawberry, the Pop-Tart who valiantly (and joyously) sacrificed itself to Kansas State, the winner of last year's inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl.

They have an entire memorial for the edible mascot from the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl outside the stadium pic.twitter.com/Qw11VEBZG4 — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) December 28, 2024

The consumed pastry was honored in a memorial and a moment of silence during the game as well. But in a twist, Frosted Strawberry rose again on Saturday, miraculously resurrected and still bearing the marks of having been eaten the year before.

There really is nothing quite like this sport. https://t.co/kkW3LdpdvR pic.twitter.com/T1IHlZ3R6V — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2024

There were plenty of other antics throughout the game, including Wild Berry sneaking up behind an unaware referee and Hot Fudge Sundae getting prematurely nibbled on by Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis.

But after the game was when the pastries could really shine. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was named as the MVP of the game, and got to select which mascot would be consumed by the team. Becht selected Cinnamon Roll as the offering.

The lucky pastry, holding a sign encouraging people to "follow your dreams," was then toasted in a giant, oversized toaster, and spat out for the entire team to enjoy.

Dreams really do come true after all.