.

The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl was filled with plenty of mascot shenanigans, and not even the referees could avoid them.

During the game's fourth quarter, the Frosted Wild Berry Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot decided to mess with one of the officials by sneaking up behind them and then running away once the official realized what was going on.

Let's be real. This is nightmare fuel. Imagine you're just focused on your job when a giant Pop-Tarts mascot sneaks up behind you on national television. The horror!

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots clearly love to have fun, and kudos to this referee for being such a good sport. We're not sure we could've maintained this composure with a giant Pop-Tarts mascot sneaking up behind us.

Checking in on the Pop-Tarts Bowl... pic.twitter.com/to9VWwFeFx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 28, 2024

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: A Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot sneaking up behind a referee was nightmare fuel