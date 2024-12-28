Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN announcer Jordan Rodgers before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's college football bowl season in 2024! Woohoo!

And in the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl taking place in Orlando, we've got Iowa State playing against Miami -- the Hurricanes are ranked No. 13 in the country, and the Cyclones come into this game at No. 18.

And if you're here, you might be wondering: who are those voices you're hearing on the broadcast of the nationally televised game?

Fear not! We have answers.

Tom Hart will be on play-by-play. He'll be joined by Jordan Rodgers as analyst, and Cole Cubelic will be on the sideline to report.

That's it! Enjoy the game!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Pop-Tarts Bowl announcers: Who's calling Iowa State vs Miami on ABC?