Pop-Up Soundstage Specialist Volume Global Teams With White Owl Film Studios For New Facility In Canada’s Wahnapitae First Nation Territory

Pop-up soundstage specialist Volume Global has teamed with White Owl Film Studios, an Indigenous-owned multimedia company representing Canada’s First Nation community, on a new production facility in Wahnapitae First Nation territory.

The 20,000-square-foot soundstage features 35-foot-high clear span. Earlier this year, a Volume Global soundstage supported by air columns opened at Lionsgate Studios Yonkers, a new facility just outside New York City that was developed by Robert Halmi’s Great Point Studios. Halmi said Volume Global’s designs would “significantly enhance our production capabilities and expand our overall studio presence.”

John Lynch, the former head of global production at Amazon Studios and Paramount+ TV and a member of Volume Global’s board of advisors said the company’s pop-up stages use “leading-edge” technology. They give content producers “an expedited solution to their production space constraints, with a remarkable turnaround time of just 120 days.”

The newest space is designed to meet the needs of productions in the northern region of Ontario, whose tax incentives have lured a number of productions.

Two TV series are already in the pre-leasing stage for the pop-up soundstage currently under construction in Northern Ontario, according to the companies, including Last of the Mohicans prequel Deerslayer. The new site is in a lakefront setting about 20 minutes from the Sudbury, Ontario airport.

“We are excited to partner with Volume Global in developing the first soundstage of its kind,” said CEO Roy Roque of White Owl Film Studios. “This joint endeavor will provide significant support to local communities, foster economic stimulus, and job growth in Northern Ontario.”

“We are thrilled to partner with White Owl Film Studios of the Wahnapitae First Nation to bring this innovative solution to Canada and, more specifically, Northern Ontario,” said Christopher Rush Harrington, a producer and co-founder of Volume Global. “We firmly believe that this collaboration will not only help address a shortage of production space, but also provide the space for another LED Volume for productions of all budget ranges. Moreover, this is a testament to our commitment to supporting the Indigenous community of the Wahnapitae First Nation.”

