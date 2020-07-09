Pop Smoke: Five Arrested in Connection to Rapper’s Killing

Five people have been arrested in alleged connection to the killing of rapper Pop Smoke, who was fatally shot in February, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

Three adult males and two juvenile males were taken into custody, police said via Twitter. “We will provide further details as they become available.” No motive has been established yet for the killing of the 20 year-old rapper born Bashar Jackson.





Pop Smoke was killed on February 19 when a number of masked men broke into a Hollywood Hills home he was renting at the time.

Authorities were called by a friend of the rapper to respond to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. at Hercules Drive in Mount Olympus, police said. Multiple people were in the home when the shooting took place, according to authorities.

When police arrived they discovered the rapper suffering from gunshot wounds. Pop Smoke later died at the hospital.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon came out on July 3.

