Pop + Play: Orville Redenbacher® and Nintendo Switch™ Partner to Help You Level Up Your Game Night

Canadians will have the chance to win prize packs including a Nintendo Switch system and a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher Microwave Popcorn

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orville Redenbacher has teamed up with Nintendo Switch to help Canadian families take their gaming experience to the next level with games that can be enjoyed by fans of all ages.

“Orville Redenbacher popcorn is the go-to gaming snack for many Canadians, so we’re thrilled to partner with Nintendo of Canada to help families boost their gaming experiences all year long,” says Julie Melanson, Senior Brand Manager, Snacks at Conagra Brands. “Both Orville Redenbacher and Nintendo Switch are household must-haves for families across Canada, so this partnership was the perfect match.”

From September 15, 2022 to February 2, 2023, Orville Redenbacher is giving Canadians the chance to win a Grand Prize, or one of 51 weekly prize packs, featuring Orville Redenbacher and Nintendo Switch products. The Grand Prize winner will receive three bundles filled with popcorn and Nintendo Switch goodies (one for themself and two to share with family or friends). Prize details are included below:

  • One winner

  • Grand prize valued at more than $1900

  • Includes three Nintendo Switch - OLED Model systems, download codes for the digital versions of three Nintendo Switch games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars and Mario Strikers: Battle League), three digital codes each redeemable for a twelve month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Individual Membership, and three one-year supplies of Orville Redenbacher Microwave Popcorn

There will be 51 Weekly Prizes during the contest period. Details include:

  • Three winners drawn per week (51 prizes total)

  • Valued at over $578 each

  • Each prize includes one Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, one download code for a digital version of one Nintendo Switch game (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars or Mario Strikers: Battle League) and a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher Microwave Popcorn

Canadians who buy any Orville Redenbacher product between September 15, 2022 and February 2, 2023, can input the UPC at www.orvillecontest.ca to be entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize or weekly prize packs.* The Grand Prize winner will be drawn on February 3, 2023, and weekly prize pack winners will be drawn each week.

Orville Redenbacher Microwave Popcorn is available at all major grocery retailers across Canada. All participating Orville Redenbacher Microwave Popcorn products are made with no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. No no no is a win win win for Canadian popcorn lovers!

“We’re excited to be partnering with Orville Redenbacher to bring families together for game night,” said Susan Pennefather, General Manager, Nintendo of Canada. “Nintendo Switch is home to an expansive library of games that the whole family can enjoy, and Orville Redenbacher popcorn provides a great snack for the fun. Together, they’re a great duo for family entertainment.”

Visit Orville Redenbacher Canada online at orville.ca for product and nutritional information. Share your love of popcorn with other Canadians on social media and follow Orville on Facebook and Instagram @OrvilleCanada.

Nintendo Switch offers families the ability to play anytime, anywhere and anyway they like. The system is home to a vast library of exclusive games from beloved franchises, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party Superstars, and recently launched favourites like Mario Strikers: Battle League. Each of these three Mario titles - which can be played together with family and friends, either in-person** or online using Nintendo Switch Online*** - are prize options in this contest. For more information about Nintendo Switch and its library of games, visit http://www.nintendo.com/en_CA/switch/.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 18+. Canada only. Visit orvillecontest.ca for no purchase entry method and Official Rules. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this contest.
** Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.
***Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

About Conagra Brands Canada
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

About Nintendo
Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.4 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

