‘Pop culture is back’: Mean Girls fans spot ‘iconic’ Easter egg in Lindsay Lohan’s new movie trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s debut comeback film, Falling for Christmas, and Mean Girls fans couldn’t be happier.

While the former child actor has largely remained absent from the acting scene since the late 2000s – with her most recent notable role in 2013’s The Canyons – it was announced in March that Lohan has signed a two-plus movie deal with Netflix.

The first film sees Lohan as Sierra, an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue-collar worker (Glee’s Chord Overstreet).

On Friday (7 October), ahead of the film’s 10 November premiere, Netflix teased fans with the first look at the Mean Girls star’s festive romcom.

“Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” Lohan says as she introduces the trailer. “Please enjoy the trailer for my new movie.”

The teaser shows Sierra’s lavish lifestyle quickly crumble after she falls off a snowy cliff before she’s able to say “yes” to her boyfriend’s proposal.

She later wakes up in a hospital bed with no memory of who she is or what’s happened and no place to go.

The nod to Mean Girls “Jingle Bell Rock” 👨‍🍳 💋 https://t.co/ls8wPlHWFh — Daniel (@idkidk) October 7, 2022

Overlayed with the holiday classic “Jingle Bell Rock”, scenes quickly transition to show the cosy home of Chord Overstreet’s character, who kindly offers Sierra lodging.

Responding to the last half of the trailer, delighted fans on Twitter have singled out the musical as an Easter Egg to the “iconic” Mean Girls scene, during which Lohan’s Cady and the Plastics perform the Christmas song for the school’s talent show.

“Whoever put ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in the background knew what they were doing,” one wrote, with a second calling the nod a “chef’s kiss”.

A third jokingly questioned if Amy Poehler, who played June George in the cult classic, directed the new film.

“Not them playing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ over this which is not only the song Lindsay Lohan iconically sang in Mean Girls but also a song Chord Overstreet covered in one of Glee’s Christmas episodes!” another noted.

Falling for Christmas comes to Netflix on 10 November.