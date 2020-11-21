Poorest Kids Denied Laptops As Covid Keeps 600,000 Off School

The growing number of school children forced to remain absent due to Covid outbreaks has reignited concerns the nation’s most deprived pupils are being cut off from technology required for home learning.



The latest statistics, published on Tuesday by the Department for Education (DfE), paint a grim portrait of school attendance in the midst of the pandemic – with more than 600,000 pupils off last week.

Teachers and MPs have continually raised fears about poorer children falling behind their classmates without access to laptops and a stable internet connection – worries that are only growing as the autumn term goes on.

One teacher described the situation to HuffPost UK as “an absolute joke” after they discovered how few laptops would be allocated to their school.



“I was fuming, absolutely livid. You can’t keep spouting off about ‘closing the gap’ and then not giving us the tools to actually close the gap,” Chris Dyson, headteacher at Parklands Primary School in Leeds, said.

Last week (November 9 to 13) one in six secondary pupils were not in school during that period due to coronavirus-related reasons. State school attendance across England was 86%, down from 89% the previous week.

Almost two thirds of secondary schools had pupils self isolating, an increase on the previous week, and the proportion of primary schools with pupils self-isolating doubled from 11% to 22%.

In some particularly badly-hit areas such as Hull, a quarter of children have been forced to miss school because of Covid-19, The Guardian reported.

On the Thursday before October half-term, schools were told they had a legal duty to provide immediate access to remote learning for all state-funded pupils. The government had already announced that hundreds of thousands of laptops and other devices would be made available to help them do this.

The next day, headteachers across the country were sent an email by the DfE telling them that 100,000 extra devices had been...

Continue reading on HuffPost