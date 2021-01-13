Poorest families hit hardest by Covid-19 ‘economic storm’

Jemma Crew, PA Social Affairs Correspondent
·4 min read

The poorest families have been worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fall out and are likely to find it harder to recover as society rebuilds, a new report warns.

People already trapped in poverty when Covid-19 hit were the most financially vulnerable and they tend to work in the sectors which have been hit hardest, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said.

The third lockdown, while necessary to save lives, could push many families to the brink amid the “economic storm’, it warns in a new report.

In 2018/19, 14.5 million people were in poverty in the UK – more than one in five of the population.

The report sets out how, before the pandemic, the standard of living was falling fastest for people on the lowest incomes, while child poverty and in-work poverty had been steadily rising.

Almost a quarter (23%) of workers in the lowest paid sectors of retail, accommodation and food were living in poverty in 2018/19. They were also more likely to be women, young people and from ethnic minorities, it said.

When the pandemic hit, workers on the lowest incomes experienced on average the largest cut in hours and were more likely to have their hours or pay cut, according to a Social Metrics Commission report.

It found that 81% of those working in hospitality and leisure have been negatively financially impacted, compared with just 16% of those in financial services.

The JFR said younger workers were more likely to have been furloughed or made redundant as they are more likely to work in accommodation, food and retail sectors.

Workers from black and minority ethnic backgrounds were 14% more likely to be made unemployed and 13% less likely to be furloughed at the start of the pandemic, while 45% of disabled people in employment at the start of 2020 reported no earnings by the middle of the year.

The JRF said ministers must make tackling poverty an economic priority in 2021, and give urgent support so that the lowest earners can recover from lockdowns and job losses.

This includes making permanent the £20 weekly uplift to Universal Credit payments, which is in place until the end of March, and extending the uplift to those on legacy benefits.

It said in its report: “The Government needs to do the right thing and keep supporting people on low incomes.

“If it takes the lifeline away, people will be cut adrift and pulled deeper into poverty.”

JRF director Helen Barnard said: “It is a damning indictment of our society that those with the least have suffered the most before the pandemic and are now being hit hardest once again by the pandemic.

“The Government must now make the right decisions to avoid another damaging decade.

“It’s unacceptable that certain groups are bearing the brunt of the economic impact of Covid-19 and are now reeling from the latest blow of this third lockdown.

“We all believe in justice and in looking out for each other, and we support policies that reflect these values. Ministers were right to increase Universal Credit by £20 a week and they must now make it permanent and extend this support to legacy benefits.”

The Local Government Association said free school meals and the Universal Credit uplift have protected many families most at risk and must continue.

Anneliese Dodds, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said the report confirms the human cost of the economic downturn, which has been made worse by the Government’s “irresponsible, last-minute decision making”.

She said: “Now the Chancellor is pushing ahead with a triple hammer blow on family finances, of tax rises, pay freezes and social security cuts. It’s astonishing that Rishi Sunak thinks struggling families across the country should carry the can for his mistakes.”

Action for Children’s director of policy and campaigns, Imran Hussain, added: “This analysis is a disturbing warning that a generation of children face having their life chances harmed by the benefit freeze, the economic and mental health effects of the pandemic, and the choices the Chancellor now makes.”

A Government spokesman said: “We are committed to supporting the lowest-paid families through the pandemic and beyond to ensure that nobody is left behind.

“That’s why we’ve targeted our support to those most in need by raising the living wage, spending hundreds of billions to safeguard jobs, boosting welfare support by billions and introducing the £170 million Covid Winter Grant Scheme to help children and families stay warm and well fed during the coldest months.”

Latest Stories

  • Report: Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was part of mob that stormed Capitol

    Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, known as a Trump supporter, reportedly invaded the Capitol as part of last week's riots.

  • NBA, players association agree to new COVID-19 health and safety protocols

    Amid widespread coronavirus concerns wreaking havoc on the league, the NBA and its players association reached an agreement on Tuesday requiring additional health and safety protocols for the current season.

  • Senators owner Eugene Melnyk hoping for 6,000 fans at games during pandemic

    Eugene Melnyk says his "robust public safety plan" includes "health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times" inside the Canadian Tire Centre.

  • Fantasy Basketball Week 4: News, notes, and updates from around the NBA

    Nick Whalen delivers all the news, notes, and updates you need to know for Week 4 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Kentucky baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22 years old

    John Calipari said "our hearts our broken" upon the news of Jordan's death.

  • Bruce Arians doesn't seem to think 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would work out as a coach

    The Buccaneers head coach has seen Brady's leadership in practice.

  • Kyrie Irving to be investigated by NBA and reportedly miss at least 3 more Nets games

    The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.

  • Fantasy Hockey: 10 overvalued players you should avoid drafting

    These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.

  • Seahawks extend GM John Schneider through 2027, and Russell Wilson approves

    The move quells reports that Schneider could be headed to Detroit.

  • NFL made a business decision with Donald Trump long ago. Bill Belichick’s move sounded more personal.

    The Patriots head coach, a longtime friend of the president, appears to have drawn a line of demarcation, not entirely inconsistent with the NFL's attitude over the past year.

  • As the Bruins finally retire Willie O’Ree’s number, it’s time for the NHL to also honour its first Black player

    O'Ree's courage and work promoting the game in communities of color reaches far beyond one franchise.

  • Aaron Rodgers says he'll be a guest host on 'Jeopardy!'

    Rodgers, who considers Alex Trebek a childhood idol, will now try to fill his iconic shoes.

  • Tkachuk says high time Calgary Flames get beyond first round of NHL playoffs

    CALGARY — Can the arrival of a marquee goalie and a redistribution of the goalscoring load finally produce an extended playoff run for the Calgary Flames? The Flames have exited the first round of playoffs in mortifying fashion three of the last four years, and missed the post-season altogether in 2018. "It's time for people to look at us as a serious contender throughout the league," Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk said. "We have to be looked at as one of those teams that is a contender each and every season and I think we have to start proving that this year." The Flames (36-27-7) did eliminate the Winnipeg Jets in four games in last summer's best-of-five qualifying series to advance to the opening round of playoffs. But up 3-0 on Dallas seven minutes into a must-win Game 6, Calgary imploded and gave up seven unanswered goals to the Stars to bow out. The Flames topped the Western Conference in 2018-19 only to fall in five games to the Colorado Avalanche. The Anaheim Ducks blew by Calgary in four straight games in 2017. "It's been way too frustrating the past couple of years the way it's ending," Tkachuk said. "The sour taste sticks with you forever. It's time to change that this year." Elias Lindholm centred a line with Tkachuk in training camp instead of playing on the right side of centre Sean Monahan and left-winger Johnny Gaudreau. Lindholm led Calgary in goals last season with 29, while Gaudreau posted career-low numbers and Monahan his lowest since his rookie year.  Tkachuk led the Flames in points with 23 goals and 38 assists. Monahan, Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Sam Bennett give Calgary depth up the middle. "We'll use our people the best way we have to in order to win hockey games," Flames head coach Geoff Ward said. "We feel like our depth is a strength." Lindholm's line can take offensive pressure off of and draw defensive attention away from Monahan and Gaudreau, who Ward intends to keep together. "The amount of goals scored over the time that they've been together, there's not very many duos in the league that have been better than them," Ward said. Calgary's goaltending carousel may have stopped with October's signing of Jacob Markstrom to a six-year, US$36-million deal.  Six-foot-six and quick, Markstrom should give the Flames year-to-year stability in net that the team hasn't enjoyed since the Miikka Kiprusoff decade (2003-13).  Getting Markstrom also brings the bonus of him no longer tending division rival Vancouver's net. T.J. Brodie departing for Toronto leaves 24-year-old defenceman Rasmus Andersson quarterbacking the power play and playing big minutes alongside captain Mark Giordano. MATTHEW TKACHUK The straw that stirs the drink in Calgary with a combination of sandpaper, skill and competitiveness. Tkachuk's between-the-legs overtime winner against the Nashville Predators was one of the most spectacular goals of 2019-20. The Flames felt the 23-year-old's absence when injury sidelined Tkachuk the last four games of the Dallas series.  MARK GIORDANO The Flames need their 37-year-old captain maintaining 24 minutes a game against opposing team's top scorers. How much Giordano has in the tank is a question given his age, but he's less than two years removed from winning the Norris Trophy. JUUSO VALIMAKI Calgary's first-round draft pick in 2017 travelled a long road back to the Flames' lineup. An off-season knee injury sidelined Valimaki for all of 2019-20, including the post-season. The 22-year-old Finnish defenceman got a head start on his NHL comeback, however, playing 19 games on loan to Ilves Tampere in the fall. NEW LOOK The interim tag was removed from Geoff Ward's title and Jason Labarbera is on board as a goaltending coach. The signing of 31-year-old defenceman Chris Tanev compensates only somewhat for experience lost in the off-season shedding of Brodie, Travis Hamonic, Derek Forbort and Erik Gustafsson. Defenceman Nikita Nesterov, as well as forwards Dominik Simon, Joakim Nordstrom and Josh Leivo join Markstrom among Flames newcomers.  SCHEDULE WATCH The Flames get a five-day breather after their first three games to iron out early wrinkles. The highly anticipated Battle of Alberta commences Feb. 6 when the Flames host the Oilers in the first of 10 regular-season meetings. Calgary opens on the road Thursday in Winnipeg before hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Edmonton Oilers want playoff push in addition to regular-season success

    Leon Draisaitl is convinced the Edmonton Oilers can battle for their division's top rung again and last longer in the playoffs. The NHL's top scorer and MVP in 2019-20 points to Edmonton's 37-25-9 record — good for second in the Pacific Division, three points behind Vegas — in a regular season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Draisaitl prefers that version of the Oilers to the one exiting the post-season early in its own arena in August. "I think we're looking at a team that showed it pretty much all season we were playing for a division title," the German centre said. "That's a team we want to be and that's a team I think we will be. The playoffs didn't go the way we'd hoped or we weren't as prepared as we should have been as a team." Edmonton, the Western Conference's No. 5 seed, was jettisoned by the No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks in four games in a best-of-five qualifying series at Rogers Place. Led by premier forwards Draisaitl and captain Connor McDavid, as well as off-season depth additions up front, goal scoring shouldn't be a problem for the Oilers this season as they take on the six other Canadian franchises in the one-time-only North Division. The Oilers' play without the puck is the issue. Their goals-against five-on-five ranked 26th in the league last season. "I don't think we have a problem scoring goals," McDavid said. "It's keeping the puck out of our own net." The Oilers have finished outside the post-season 12 of the last 14 years. A second-round appearance in 2017 and last summer's qualifying round is the extent of their playoff success in that span. Draisaitl, 25, and McDavid, 23, are entering the prime of their careers.  For the hockey world to get an extended look at them in the NHL playoffs, more is required from the Oilers' supporting cast. "This is my sixth season here and we haven't done a whole lot of winning," Oilers forward Zack Kassian observed.  "We've had some success. We've had some bright spots, we've had some good stretches, but at the end of the day we've had some failure and some upsetting moments. "I feel like we made a lot of good strides before the pandemic hit. We just have to get back on that horse and continue to get better." JESSE PULJUJÄRVI The No. 4 pick in the 2016 NHL entry draft rejoins the Oilers after a season and a half with Finland's Karpat. More comfort with the English language and assurances from Oilers head coach Dave Tippett and general manager Ken Holland he can play a larger role convinced the six-foot-four, 201-pound Puljujärvi to give Edmonton another try.  TYSON BARRIE The shoulder injury sidelining big-minute defenceman Oscar Klefbom for the season is a major loss to the back end and the power play. Early indications are Barrie, signed in October, will take over quarterbacking the top power-play unit. That's significant because Edmonton boasted the NHL's No. 1 power play last season with a 29.5 per cent success rate. Barrie, a right-handed shot, has more of a shooting mentality than the lefty Klefbom, according to Tippett. THE TANDEM Until one asserts himself as a starter, or is injured, Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen will continue splitting duties in the Oilers' net. Edmonton re-signed the 38-year-old Smith to a one-year contract in the off-season.  "A little more consistency from them would probably would be a good thing, but more consistency with how we play in front of them will be a bigger factor," Tippett said. "With the schedule the way it is, you're going to need two guys." NEW LOOK Veteran centre Kyle Turris, left-winger Dominik Kahun and defencemen Slater Koekkoek join new arrivals Barrie and Puljujärvi. Departures include centres Riley Sheahan (Buffalo) and Andreas Athanasiou (Los Angeles) and defenceman Matt Benning (Nashville). SCHEDULE WATCH It's all about the Battle of Alberta given its recent rise in temperature. The rivalry renews Feb. 6 when the Calgary Flames host the Oilers in the first of 10 regular-season meetings. The Oilers open with back-to-back home games Wednesday and Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • 'We've got to back that up': Playoff run raises the bar for Vancouver Canucks

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat knows his team has a lot to prove this season. After finishing third in the Pacific Division with a 36-27-6 record last year, few onlookers believed the squad would make a deep post-season run. Yet the Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild in the qualifying round and dispatched the then-defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a seven-game Western Conference semifinal. "We took a huge step in the bubble but now we’ve got to back that up," Horvat said. "We’ve got to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we want to get better and better every game this year.”Improving could be a challenge after the Canucks lost several key pieces in free agency, including all-star goalie Jacob Markstrom and veteran defenceman Chris Tanev, who both signed with the Calgary Flames.Much of Vancouver's skilled young core remains, however, including centre Elias Pettersson, who tallied 66 regular-season points (27 goals, 39 assists) in his second season, and defenceman Quinn Hughes, runner-up for the league's rookie of the year last season.Coming to the end of a truncated training camp, Canucks coach Travis Green likes what he sees from his group. "The tempo of our practices has been sharp, the execution has steadily been getting better. I thought the competitiveness of our last game was high," he said. "I like the way our team looks right now and we’re ready to get going.”After finishing last year's unusual season on a high, the Canucks are a tight-knit group full of players constantly pushing one another to improve, Horvat said. "We all want the same goal at the end of the day and that’s to win," he said. "And I think that’s the biggest thing you can ask from our teammates is for the guy beside you to go to war with you. And I think we have that in our room.”CROWDED CREASEWith Markstrom gone, Vancouver inked former Washington Capitals netminder Braden Holtby to a two-year, US$8.6-million deal. The former Vézina Trophy winner will share the net with Thatcher Demko, who posted a 13-10-2 record in regular-season play last year. When an injury sidelined Markstrom in the playoffs, Demko stole the show with highlight-reel stops and a .985 save percentage across his three starts. SOPHOMORE SIZZLEHughes put up 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) in his first full season, leading all rookies in scoring. The 21-year-old defenceman spent the off-season training with his brother, Jack — the No. 1 overall pick at the 2019 NHL draft — and said he's feeling more mature and stronger heading into his sophomore campaign. COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGEJ.T. Miller has set his sights on helping Vancouver's power play become one of the best in the league. Last year, the veteran winger registered 25 of his 72 regular-season points with the man advantage and the Canucks had the fourth-best power play in the league (24.2 per cent). NEW LOOKForward Josh Leivo also decamped to Calgary with Markstrom and Tanev in free agency, while sniper Tyler Toffoli signed with Montreal and homegrown defenceman Troy Stecher moved on to the Detroit Red Wings. To help fill some holes, the Canucks signed Holtby in free agency and acquired defenceman Nate Schmidt from the Golden Knights. Vancouver also brought in blue-liner Travis Hamonic on a professional tryout contract and is expected to make the agreement more permanent this week. SCHEDULE WATCHThe Canucks will have a tough stretch to start, playing back-to-back games three times in January. The early crunch should pay off at the end of March when the team is scheduled to get six days off in a row.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Curling bubble plans provide hope for some teams, while others left disappointed

    The fields are slowly filling up for the national curling championships, events that have provided a beacon of light in what has been a dreary competitive season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Positivity for some curlers has come with frustration for others as everyone involved — from athletes to member associations to the national federation — tries to navigate the various hurdles along the way.  It's up to the 14 provincial and territorial associations around the country to decide on representation for the Feb. 20-28 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and March 6-14 Tim Hortons Brier.  Some are planning traditional playdowns to determine entries. Others cancelled their championships and used last year's results. A few associations used out-of-the-box ideas to make picks. Six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones was left on the outside looking in after the Nova Scotia Curling Association made its decision this week.  "I understand the pickle that all of the associations were in," Jones said. "But now that most of them have not successfully been able to pull off a provincial championship, it's hard to put — what's the word, credibility or something — into the actual Scotties and Brier, other than it's a revenue-generating and television event.  "It's more like The Hunger Games now where everybody walks in and plays in this bubble and we'll see who the winner of this is." Curling tradition has been eschewed in this one-of-a-kind campaign. The usual seasonal flow of bonspiels and qualifiers has been completely upended.  In a domestic structure that prides itself on allowing any curling team a chance to rise to the sport's greatest heights each year, the changes have been a blow for many rinks. "It's what drives the game in a way, everything that happens at the provincial level," Jones said. "It's one of the few sports that gives you that ability to still hold on to the dream." The Scotties and Brier will be held in a so-called bubble at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre. Six events will be held there in all running through late April.  Jones feels for the hundreds of curlers who didn't get a chance to compete this season and applauds those who are doing their best to salvage some kind of a campaign.  But with so many returning teams at nationals, she said it feels like a "Take 2" on last year. "That in itself is just odd because it goes against the spirit and tradition of what the Brier and the Scotties is all about," she said. "So in this attempt to hold an event, I think for many curlers across the country that wanted to play (down) and believe in that aspect of the sport, for that not to have transpired for (them), seems like now we're just trying too hard to make an event. "We're going to call it the Scotties and Brier even though it just smells like last Friday's dinner. It really feels like leftovers now." In Nova Scotia, Jones reached the final of the 2020 championship but lost to Mary-Anne Arsenault, who moved to B.C. last year.  Arsenault's previous team, now skipped by Christina Black, was ruled out as a possible provincial rep this year because it has two returning members rather than the required three. There was player interest in a one-off reunification but the association didn't allow it.  "I understand they need to pick a team somehow," Black said. "Everyone is in a weird and difficult situation." Unlike Manitoba and Northern Ontario, who used provincial finalists as their fallback for representation, Nova Scotia decided to prioritize this season's limited results instead. As a result, money list leader Jill Brothers was invited to take the women's spot. Her team is expected to announce its decision by Wednesday. Nova Scotia's reigning men's champions will return but skip Jamie Murphy is not making the trip. There's no word yet on his replacement.  Despite myriad challenges due to the pandemic, several provinces and territories are still clinging to plans to hold championships over the coming weeks. In the east, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have scheduled playdowns for the end of the month.  In the territories, skips Lori Eddy and Peter Mackey will represent Nunavut and Dustin Mikkelsen has been acclaimed for the Yukon men's spot. A two-team women's playdown starts Friday. The Northwest Territories championships are also set for month's end. Veteran skip Jamie Koe withdrew Tuesday, citing concerns about potential sanctions and suspensions in the event a team had to pull out after qualifying. Ontario, Northern Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, meanwhile, all cancelled their playdowns and declared representatives based on last year's provincials.  They include John Epping and Rachel Homan (Ontario), Brad Jacobs and Krysta Burns (Northern Ontario), Jason Gunnlaugson and Jennifer Jones (Manitoba) and Corryn Brown and Steve Laycock (British Columbia). Team Canada entries are Brad Gushue (Brier) and Kerri Einarson (Scotties). In Alberta, the championships were cancelled but a decision hasn't been made on team representatives. Laura Walker and Brendan Bottcher are reigning champions but Kevin Koe didn't participate last year since he had an automatic Brier entry as Team Canada. Quebec's entries could be named by the end of the week. The provincial association sent top-three lists to Curling Canada and a specialized committee will make a decision. "I feel sorry for all of the teams that are close to winning provincial championships and have put the time and effort in and to have that now just taken away - as we make up the rules as we go along — seems sad," Jones said.  In Saskatchewan, women's playdowns are set for Jan. 28-31 and the men's competition goes Feb. 4-7. In the event of a cancellation, an interesting decision awaits as reigning women's champ Robyn Silvernagle only has two returning players.  The Scotties and Brier formats have yet to be finalized. Play-in games have been cancelled but wild-card teams could be added and the usual 16-team field size could be adjusted.  "Every curler out there, they're all smart people, they understand it's a pandemic and they understand the limitations," Jones said.  "But the fact that the Canadian (championships) get to go on in this bubble under these rules of who got to go, will probably feel a little bit (like) a dagger to the heart to a lot of people." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.  Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: DFS strategy for the NHL season ahead

    The 2021 fantasy hockey season is finally upon us. Check out these key DFS strategies.

  • Colliton agrees to 2-year extension as Blackhawks coach

    CHICAGO — Jeremy Colliton replaced a beloved figure with the Chicago Blackhawks. Then his first full season with the team was interrupted by a pandemic. That's a lot of adversity for a first-time NHL coach, but Colliton thinks it made him better at his job. He is looking forward to putting everything he learned to good use. Colliton agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday, receiving a vote of confidence from President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman on the eve of his third season behind the bench. “I’ve had a chance to know Jeremy for a couple of years now and, you know, really solidified that connection that we’ve had," Bowman said. "And the way that we see the game, the direction that we’re heading and what we want to focus on in the coming years. I think he’s a great candidate to move that forward.” Colliton took over after Joel Quenneville was fired in November 2018, becoming the 38th coach in franchise history. Quenneville led the team to three Stanley Cup titles, and Colliton stepped into a room full of players who had grown accustomed to the system and mannerisms of the former NHL defenceman. It was a rough transition. The Blackhawks dropped 14 of his first 17 games in charge. But they started to play better at the end of his first year and then took advantage of the NHL's expanded post-season last year, winning a four-game series against Edmonton before being eliminated by Vegas. “I think Jeremy's been great to me and I think the whole team since the day he came in here,” forward Alex DeBrincat said. “He is really hands-on, likes to talk a lot. Gives feedback, tells you pretty much exactly what he wants from you. So I think the communication there is great and it's obviously helped me a lot and I think, moving forward, it can even help more.” Colliton was coaching Rockford in the American Hockey League when he got the job with Chicago. He also coached in Sweden before taking over the IceHogs. In all of his coaching stops, Colliton said it takes some time before he returns to trusting his ability. Colliton, who played in 57 games with the New York Islanders, has a 62-58-17 record with the Blackhawks, and his extension runs through the 2022-23 season. “I think you’re only human to have some self-doubt and you second-guess things and is this the right thing?” he said. “And what I always come back to is when I start to trust myself a little more, and that seems to be the right direction. Just trust your gut. Trust your instincts.” Colliton faces another tough test this year after Bowman put an increased emphasis on developing the team's young players heading into the pandemic-shortened season. It is Bowman's version of a rebuild for a team that still has Patrick Kane and a group of proud, accomplished veterans. It's up to Colliton to continue the development of the team's younger players while keeping the veterans engaged — even if the losses pile up. “I’m excited about working with young players, no question, but I mean, I love vets, too,” he said. “You need them. It’s hard to win with a bunch of young guys. So, as a player, we always looked up to the guys who’d been in the league 10, 12 years and just the wisdom that they can bring and, you know, they work with the coach to help run the team. And so that’s an important part of what I do.” The Blackhawks will be without a couple key veterans when they open this season on Colliton’s 36th birthday on Wednesday at Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Forward Carl Soderberg is in quarantine after his arrival was delayed by a U.S. visa issue. He could play in the team's home opener on Jan. 22 against Detroit. The team has been quiet when it comes to the status of defenceman Brent Seabrook, but Bowman said he hasn't skated yet and will need a couple weeks for conditioning once he returns to the ice. Forward Alex Nylander (left knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday night, and veteran forward Zack Smith (back) was put on IR. The 32-year-old Smith was placed on waivers during training camp. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football Exit Interview: Dual-threat quarterbacks take over for good

    The revolution is here. The mobile quarterbacks have won. Fantasy QB appraisal will never be the same. Scott Pianowski looks at the evolution of position with an early eye on 2021.

  • MLS commissioner feels for Canadian teams given pandemic-related border issues

    MLS commissioner Don Garber says he feels for the league's three Canadian teams given the border issues caused by the pandemic. Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps all had to find homes south of the border for the bulk of the 2020 season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. With the league hoping to kick off the 2021 campaign in mid-March and COVID-19 seemingly strengthening its hold, it appears the Canadian teams will likely face similar hurdles this season. "It is more difficult for our Canadian players, as it is for the Canadian NHL teams," Garber told reporters Tuesday during a virtual update on Major League Soccer's labour situation. "We are supportive and have to abide by whatever the health guidelines are that are made in Canada and we're going to have to adapt to them. "So I can't say anything else other than I do agree that it does have an impact on them and I'm hopeful that we're able to get through this in a way that's going to be a little easier for our Canadian teams and our Canadian players. I do feel for them." Toronto made East Hartford, Conn., its pandemic home while Vancouver was based out of Portland and Montreal out of Harrison, N.J. Canadian NHL teams will play in an all-Canadian division this season.  --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press