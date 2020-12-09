Poor nations lose out as rich countries hoard vaccines, charities warn

Sodium chloride is measured to be added to a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate ready for administration at Guy's Hospital, in central London - VICTORIA JONES / AFP

Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..

The UK and other wealthy countries may soon fall on the wrong side of history, as organisations, including Amnesty International and Oxfam, warn that not enough is being done to ensure fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine.

Organisations, including Amnesty International, Frontline Aids, Global Justice Now and Oxfam, have formed an alliance calling for a People’s Vaccine.

They used data collected by science information and analytics company Airfinity to analyse the deals done between countries and the eight leading vaccine candidates.

According to the data wealthier nations have bought up enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations at least three times over by the end of 2021, if those currently in clinical trials are all approved for use.

While rich nations represent just 14 per cent of the world’s population, they have already bought up 53 per cent of all the most promising vaccines so far, analysis from the analysis shows.

By contrast, only one in ten people will have access to a coronavirus vaccine in 67 of the poorest countries within the World Health Organization’s Covax Advanced Market Commitment, a scheme created to secure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

“No one should be blocked from getting a life-saving vaccine because of the country they live in or the amount of money in their pocket, Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s health policy manager, said.

“But unless something changes dramatically, billions of people around the world will not receive a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19 for years to come.”

Of the countries to buy up more than their fair share of coronavirus shots, Canada tops the chart having secured 8.9 doses per head, the equivalent of enough vaccines to vaccinate each citizen five times over.

The US is in close second having secured 7.3 doses per head – enough to vaccine every American nearly four times – and the UK’s deals will result in 5.7 doses per head, which is enough to vaccinate everyone in the country almost three times.

Story continues

“The hoarding of vaccines actively undermines global efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can be protected from Covid-19,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice, said of the findings.

“By buying up the vast majority of the world’s vaccine supply, rich countries are in breach of their human rights obligations. Instead, by working with others to share knowledge and scale up supply, they could help bring an end to the global Covid-19 crisis.”

So far only Pfizer /BioNTech’s candidate has been approved for official use. It made history in the UK on Tuesday by kicking off the country’s mass vaccination programme.

While other countries and their regulatory bodies are gearing up to follow suit by the end of the year, distribution of the inoculation will be far from equal, the alliance warns.

Around 96 per cent of Pfizer/BioNTech’s initial vaccine run has already been acquired by rich countries. Moderna has also promised its entire stock to wealthier states.

Of the other vaccines awaiting emergency approval, only Oxford/AstraZeneca have pledged to ensure under developed nations get their fair share.

However, while 64 per cent of its doses will go to the most vulnerable countries, production limitations mean that the Oxford jab will still only reach about 18 per cent of the world’s population next year at the most.

Coronavirus Live Tracker promo embed

This is not the first time scientists and experts have warned that the fight against Covid-19 is being fought on unequal fronts.

However, concerns are once again being raised that profits are being put before people.

“We need to put pharmaceutical industry profit aside during this unprecedented pandemic, both to save humanity and the economy,” Lois Chingandu, director of Frontline AIDS, said.

“This pandemic is a global problem that requires a global solution. The global economy will continue to suffer so long as much of the world does not have access to a vaccine.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security