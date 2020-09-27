Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay Are Back Together After Actress Got Him Arrested For Domestic Abuse

Actress Poonam Pandey and her husband have been in an on-off marriage. Just a few days after their lowkey wedding, she got her husband arrested after accusing him of assault and molestation. However, she also soon gave a statement that she had to take him back because he was 'crying.' Now, the latest development is that the couple is indeed back together and she is extremely happy about it! Poonam Pandey Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested, 5 More Controversies Of The Nasha Actress That Shook The Internet!.

In her fresh interaction with ETimes, Poonam said, "We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs? I am feeling very, very happy." Poonam Pandey to Take Back Assault Complaint Against Husband Sam Bombay Because 'He Is Crying'.

The couple got hitched on September 11, 2020. Sam got arrested in Canacona, Goa, post her official complaint. On the other hand, she has also denied her participation in reality show, Bigg Boss 14 claiming that she is 'too small' for that show. Stay tuned for more updates.

