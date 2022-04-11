Some pools will stay closed in Overland Park this summer because of lifeguard shortage

If you’re looking for a place to swim and cool off in Overland Park during the summer, those choices just got smaller. A lifeguard shortage has led the city to close some of its pools for the season.

The city said it’ll only be able to open three of its five swimming pools to start the summer since they don’t have enough staff to work at each pool. They’ve hired around 100 lifeguards in the past months, but they’re still short by about 115 workers.

The following pools will be open for the summer in Overland Park starting May 29:

Bluejacket Pool is on the outside looking in for the summer and Marty Pool is in the process of being turned into a city park starting this year. The city is still hiring, and they’ve bumped the pay from $10 to $13 an hour.

HOW CAN I APPLY?

If you know someone who wants a summer job and can swim, you can apply here. You’ll need to complete a training course, which includes learning how to apply CPR properly.