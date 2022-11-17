Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces Capital Markets Day

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company', a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, announces that it will be holding a Capital Markets Day for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday 30 November between 10 am - 12:45 pm.

The event, which will be chaired by Jeremy Skillington, Chief Executive Officer, will provide insights into a number of the Company's growing pipeline of infectious disease vaccines and treatments and one of its innovative artificial intelligence programmes which is unlocking the power of human challenge trial data. In addition, attendees will gain a greater understanding of how Poolbeg's unique model and business development strategy can drive growth from the infectious disease market. A networking lunch will follow at the end of the session.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to take part in a Q&A with Poolbeg's management team including Ian O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer and David English, VP of Business Development as well as a number of guest speakers:

• Dr Tal Almog of CytoReason, one of Poolbeg's artificial intelligence partners; a world leader in AI which to date has worked with five of the world's top ten pharma companies • Derek Gilroy, Head of the Centre for Clinical Pharmacology and Professor of Immunology at University College London and has pioneered research examining the molecular and biochemical pathways that regulates the resolution of acute immune reactions • Professor Brendan Buckley, co-founder of Minerva Medical, acquired by IQVIA and Firecrest Clinical, acquired by ICON plc where he held the position of Chief Medical Officer. Brendan has over thirty years of experience in clinical research and has published over 150 scientific papers • Further speakers will be announced in advance of the event

Analysts, institutional investors and media are welcome to attend the event in the City of London. Due to restrictions on numbers, it will not be possible for all interested parties to attend in-person. However, a live webcast will be available for retail investors and others to view the presentations here.

Story continues

To register your interest to attend the in-person event, please RSVP to poolbeg@instinctif.com.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website after the event here.

- Ends -

Enquiries

Poolbeg Pharma Plc

Jeremy Skillington, CEO

Ian O'Connell, CFO

+44 (0) 207 183 1499 finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash, Charlie Beeson

Nigel Birks, Harriet Ward (ECM)

+44 (0) 207 220 0500 Singer Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Phil Davies, Sam Butcher

+44 (0) 207 496 3000 J&E Davy (Joint Broker)

Anthony Farrell, Niall Gilchrist

+353 (0) 1 679 6363 Instinctif Partners

Melanie Toyne Sewell, Rozi Morris, Tim Field +44 (0) 20 7457 2020

poolbeg@instinctif.com

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a capital light clinical model which aims to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the conventional biotech model. The Company, headquartered in London, is led by a team with a track record of creation and delivery of shareholder value and aspires to become a "one-stop shop" for Big Pharma seeking mid-stage products to license or acquire.

The Company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease has become one of the fastest growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250bn by 2025.

With its initial assets from hVIVO plc (formerly named Open Orphan plc), an industry leading infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg has access to knowledge, experience, and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The Company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical stage products, reducing spend and risk. Amongst its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza (POLB 001) which has commenced its LPS human challenge trial with initial results expected by year end 2022; a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB 002); and a vaccine candidate for Melioidosis (POLB 003). The Company is also developing an oral vaccine delivery platform and is progressing two artificial intelligence (AI) programmes to accelerate the power of its human challenge model data and biobank, with outputs from the first programme expected by year end 2022.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Poolbeg Pharma PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726439/Poolbeg-Pharma-PLC-Announces-Capital-Markets-Day



