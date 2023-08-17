Pool idea not supported by Peterborough County council

Andy Mitchell, former deputy warden of Peterborough County and mayor of Selwyn Township, was not able to drum up much support for a discussion on a proposal to build a new regional 50-metre swimming pool when he made a pitch to Peterborough County council Wednesday.

“What I’m trying to do is to start a conversation in our community about what is possible that we can do,” Mitchell, who is president of Swim Ontario, told councillors.

There are no 50-metre pools in the Peterborough city and county, Durham Region or in Eastern Ontario other than in Ottawa, he said in a presentation.

“I would ask that you consider both in your roles here as a county councillor, and I think, as importantly, as a township councillor, an approach to trying to fill this gap.”

Mitchell said, depending on plans for an aquatic facility, the cost could fall between $40 million and $60 million.

But that’s why “any infrastructure investment plan must be accompanied by a sound business plan that covers ongoing operations” and “working together with provincial and federal governments is probably the best way to go,” he said.

Sheridan Graham, the county’s chief administrative officer, suggested staff could undertake a review and look into partnerships with other jurisdictions for a feasibility study and funding opportunities that could be included in the 2024 budget.

Trent Lakes Mayor Terry Lambshead made a motion to do that, but it was defeated.

“We are challenged now to try to afford and maintain our existing infrastructure,” said Joe Taylor, mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

“It sounds like it would be a struggle to justify that (a new facility).”

Both Jim Whelan, deputy mayor of North Kawartha Township, and Lori Burtt, deputy mayor of Asphodel-Norwood Township, said when they asked their constituents what they would like to see built in their municipality during recreational master plans and strategic plans, the number one answer was a swimming pool.

Story continues

But the cost was prohibitive.

“We couldn’t give it to them. We have to look at the private sector and institutions,” said Burtt, “and perhaps beyond our Peterborough and county borders.”

Mitchell agreed, saying it is important to find a broad group of partners such as universities and health and wellness providers.

But Whelan said he thinks it is too early to do a feasibility study.

“There’s not enough information out there or not enough input to start looking at this for our 2024 budget.”

Mitchell’s presentation was received by council for information.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner