Pool Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $259.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $6.37.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.37 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $13.75 to $14.25 per share.

Pool Corp. shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 54% in the last 12 months.

