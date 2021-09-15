Pooja Batra Watches Al Pacino’s Film 'And Justice for All' With the Legend Himself, Shares Pictures on Social Media
Pooja Batra got a chance to attend a special screening of legendary actor, Al Pacino's film And Justice for All. Pooja got a chance to get clicked with Al Pacino as well and shared the lovely pictures on social media.
Check Out The Pictures Below:
View this post on Instagram
Also Read | Al Pacino Birthday Special: From The Godfather II to Scarface, We Take a Look at 5 of His Most Iconic Films