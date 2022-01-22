Poodle becomes latest contestant to have identity revealed on The Masked Singer

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Keane frontman Tom Chaplin has become the latest celebrity to be revealed on The Masked Singer.

The indie rock singer, 42, was unmasked as Poodle on the surreal ITV programme after he found himself in the bottom two against fellow contestant Robobunny.

The episode saw him perform Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield but none of the judging panel – made up of presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan – were able to correctly guess his identity.

Their attempts included singer Michael Buble, footballer Peter Crouch and TV presenter Rylan Clark.

After being unmasked, Chaplin revealed he had chosen Unwritten because Keane had beaten Bedingfield to the 2005 Brit Award for best breakthrough act.

He said appearing on the show had been “exhilarating, terrifying and confusing – it has been a total blast”.

Chaplin also explained his wife Natalie was the reason behind his choice of outfit.

He said: “We love this show and she said that if you get offered this show, if you can be a Poodle, you have to do it. She loves Poodles more than human beings.”

Speaking abut performing anonymously, he added: “On one hand it’s quite liberating because you only need to worry about the singing and movement that you make.

“However, you get two minutes and one take to get it right, so it’s incredibly stressful pouring all your energy into that short moment.”

Chaplin described the panel’s guesses as “hopeless”.

He added: “Amongst the guesses were Snoop Dogg, Grayson Perry and a vague suggestion that I simply must be a drag queen.

British Summer Time festival &#x002013; London
Tom Chaplin on stage with Keane (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I was kind of flattered that they eventually got stuck on Mika, who’s a great singer and performer.

“I have to admit to being surprised that Jonathan didn’t have an inkling it was me, especially given that I must have been on his TV show several times over the years.”

Singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former Australian tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have already been unmasked on the show.

The episode also saw performances from contestants including Traffic Cone, Panda and Rockhopper the penguin.

The Masked Singer, which is on ITV and ITV Hub, continues on Saturdays at 7pm.

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the