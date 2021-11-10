Pontus Protein Announces Appointment of New Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company") announces that effective November 9, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), it has appointed Harbourside CPA ("Harbouside"), Chartered Professional Accountants, at their Vancouver offices at Suite 1140 - 1185 Georgia Street, to serve as the Company's auditor.

Harbourside replaces Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP ("DMCL"), Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continutous Disclosures Obligations, Pontus has filed a copy of its change of auditor notice on SEDAR together with the letters from each of Harbourside and DMCL in relation to the foregoing.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based agricultural technology company that will enable millions to rethink their food choices while helping people do the world a world of good. By offering sustainably grown plant based food options that are nutritious and delicious, we're helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims to be the base protein for plant based food products, leading to the movement transitioning the world from meat based to plant based proteins.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

*https://www.infood.net/visitor/collection/75?portion_size=100

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Connor Yuen"

Connor Yuen, CEO

Pontus Protein Ltd.

