Pontiac fires under control, residents out of danger, warden says

All the fires burning in the Pontiac region in western Quebec are now considered contained and under control according to the county's warden.

Jane Toller said Thursday afternoon she'd received "great news" about the fires, which have been burning in the heavily forested northern parts of the Pontiac for several days.

The development comes after SOPFEU, the Quebec agency that monitors and manages wildfires, brought in their firefighters and added four planes to the operation, Toller said.

That made a "big difference with the intervention," Toller said, as the fires were too big for municipal fire crews and their trucks to handle alone.

"We are living in different times. This is unprecedented," she said.

"The forestry workers and Ministry of Natural Resources have not seen anything like this in the last 35 years. So it's just very important to be very cautious and careful."

Roads closed, fire ban in place

Toller said the danger has passed for most residents in the Pontiac, and so far, no evacuations have been required.

Still, an open fire ban is in place for the region. Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests has also blockaded four camp access roads, Toller said, and they were reinforced by local police Wednesday.

Until the fires are completely out, the county won't allow people to get through, Toller said.

"We don't want any human activity up there right now because all it takes is one cigarette dropped or some kind of a bonfire," she said.

The region also has 65 different kinds of trees, which Toller said she expects have sustained damage from the fires.

"It's a shame to have any type of a forest fire," she said. "We're just seeing a lot of very erratic climate consequences, and we all need to learn to work with these situations and do whatever we can to prevent them."

The air quality has also significantly improved, Toller said, noting that the municipality had been urging people on Wednesday to stay inside and wear masks if they had to go outdoors.

Shane Osmond, who owns a cottage near Jim Lake in the southern part of the Pontiac, said he could feel the difference.

"The air quality was the biggest issue," he said. "In the evenings it got quite bad. [The smoke] would seem to come and go."

As a result, Osmond said his family had to cancel plans to come up to their cottage.

"We finally decided it's a little too risky," he said.

Retired firefighter Lionel Lacroix, who lives on the same lake, said he spent the last week preparing for the flames to come his way.

"I know how quick they can change," he said. "The fire does jump."

Lacroix said his property is armed with a pump rigged up with a garden hose, and while he's hoping for the best, he and his wife are ready to flee if the situation shifts.

"I got my whole system set up here," he said. "If worse was to come to worse, me and my baby doll would jump in the boat and push away."