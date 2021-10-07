Pondicherry: NGO ensures timely medical treatment, food to street animals

Pondicherry based NGO provides medical treatment, food to street animals.

Pondicherry (Puducherry) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Bark India Charitable Trust (NGO) operating in Puducherry has been providing medical treatment, food and shelter to stray animals for almost six years, continuing the service even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, many street animals were suffering from food shortages and a lack of medical treatment. Their situation was bleak, keeping that in mind, we ensured food supply and medical facilities, informed Rajan, founder of the NGO.

"Whenever we see street animals suffering from injuries or deprived of medical treatment, we rescue and treat them," said the NGO's founder.

Rajan said he and his friends had started the organisation in 2015 and since then they have continued their services to needy and deprived animals. They have treated more than 4,000 dogs and cats so far.

He pointed out that the health of street animals is very important for the health of the community.

Dr Ravi Verma who is working in Bark India Charitable Trust said our organisation is ensuring proper medical treatment for animals in the region.

"We give priority to animals that are very vulnerable and extremely sick. Healing the pain of the animals is our first priority," Verma said. (ANI)