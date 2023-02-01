Ponce Financial Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: US$1.32 loss per share (vs US$1.09 profit in FY 2021)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$49.0m (down 46% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: US$30.0m (down by 218% from US$25.4m profit in FY 2021).

  • US$1.32 loss per share (down from US$1.09 profit in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ponce Financial Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 18% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.6% growth forecast for the Mortgage industry in the US.

Performance of the American Mortgage industry.

The company's shares are down 9.2% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Ponce Financial Group's balance sheet.

