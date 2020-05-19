Trump Says He Doesn't Want Mike Pompeo To 'Wash Dishes' Instead Of Working

President Donald Trump apparently expects Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s wife to wash the dishes in the Pompeo household, he indicated at his press briefing Monday.

And when his family isn’t around, it’s apparently OK for Pompeo to use taxpayer-funded federal employees — including the Secret Service — to do his domestic chores, Trump said.

“Now I have you telling me about dog walking, washing dishes. And you know what? I’d rather have him [Pompeo] on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there or his kids aren’t there ... it’s so stupid,” Trump said.

Trump called Pompeo a “high-quality person” and a “brilliant guy,” and said he didn’t see anything wrong with the secretary of state asking a “Secret Service person or somebody” to walk his dog.

“Maybe he’s busy,” Trump said before imagining a conversation Pompeo might have with an officer: “I’m talking to Kim Jong Un ... Please walk my dog.”

President Trump: "I'd rather have [Pompeo] on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn't there." pic.twitter.com/J3CW5SOJ5B — The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2020

Trump made the remarks about Pompeo while answering questions about firing State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

Linick had recently opened an investigation in Pompeo’s activities, including his use of a federal worker for personal tasks and an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia, according to press reports. Trump said he fired Linick because Pompeo had asked him to do so.

Twitter went bonkers over and Trump’s comments and the fact he apparently has no problem with well-paid federal employees doing menial household chores on top of their real jobs. And the president is already under fire for his demeaning treatment of female reporters, so the sexism about who should do the housework didn’t help.

One of Trump's worst responses. Secret service are not hired dog walkers. And real men do housework. — Hutch (@3rddey) May 18, 2020

Thank you Trump for the reminder of your misogyny - no one could make it more clear. "WIFE" not around to "WASH DISHES" is justification for Pompeo to ILLEGALLY have gov't employee do remedial house work for him. That ought to play well with women voters in November. — Brent O (@OnlineDetective) May 18, 2020

Bear with me here. Instead of having a taxpayer funded aide (who has an actual job he's being paid to do) wash his dishes, Pompeo can use that paycheck he gets to hire someone to wash his dishes and walk his dog. — Paul Wu-Tang Clan (@PaulWuster) May 18, 2020

If this doesn’t send women a message, I don’t know what will. The d still lives in the day of women should be “kept barefoot and pregnant”. This may be why most women don’t vote for him. Those that do must lack self esteem. — Nancy Kokesh 💙 (@nkokesh) May 18, 2020

“Because maybe his wife isn’t there.” Or if you’re not a misogynist, maybe because he didn’t take some of his substantial salary and hire someone to do those domestic duties for him. — Alane (@alaneyo) May 18, 2020

It means "Make America 1950 Again!" — o'neill (@johnoneillnyc) May 18, 2020

